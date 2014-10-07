Howard Stern Revealed His Favorite ‘SNL’ Sketch Ever To Bill Hader

10.07.14 15 Comments

What would you guess Howard Stern‘s ideal SNL sketch looks like? Well, if you responded, “It would probably involve a mentally damaged man having a threesome with two puppets, including one who looks exactly like him,” you’d be absolutely correct, weirdo. Bill Hader, who returns to Studio 8H this Saturday to host, dropped by The Howard Stern Show earlier today, because not only is he one of Stern’s favorite SNL cast members ever, he was also the star of his favorite sketch: “Puppet Class.”

Here it is, in case you’ve forgotten, like how Anthony Coleman can’t forget what happened in Grenada.

