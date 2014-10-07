Howard Stern Revealed His Favorite ‘SNL’ Sketch Ever To Bill Hader

What would you guess Howard Stern‘s ideal SNL sketch looks like? Well, if you responded, “It would probably involve a mentally damaged man having a threesome with two puppets, including one who looks exactly like him,” you’d be absolutely correct, weirdo. Bill Hader, who returns to Studio 8H this Saturday to host, dropped by The Howard Stern Show earlier today, because not only is he one of Stern’s favorite SNL cast members ever, he was also the star of his favorite sketch: “Puppet Class.”
Here it is, in case you’ve forgotten, like how Anthony Coleman can’t forget what happened in Grenada.
That is a great sketch, to be fair. Wouldn’t call it my favourite. I’d assume that Stern picked that sketch because it was one of the only ones he enjoyed out of the relatively few times he’s watched the show.
Hmm. His favorite sketch just so happens to star the person that he’s talking to right that minute? Man, what a crazy coincidence!
Not only that, Stern mentioned it to him THE LAST TIME Hader was on the show.
It is one of my favourites. So funny.
Even more surprising than the skit that was picked, is the fact that people still listen to Howard Stern? His show has been awful since 2008- ish. Did he ask Hader how big his dick was? That is the standard go to for good ole Howchie…
No he didn’t. It was a pretty funny interview and I can’t stand anything SNL related.
Howard was in to puppets as a kid. That’s my guess.
That really is one of the best sketches ever. Bill Hader is a legend.
Ch-ch-ch-ch-ch-charge it!
It’s in my top 10.
Surprised that one of the Vincent Price Holiday specials weren’t one of them too.
Those are pretty risque.
Don’t care if that was just Stern pandering to Hader, I love that damn sketch.
This is one of those scenes where the writer used that patented “Kenan reacts” shots
Is it just me, or does Vanessa Bayer come off really hot in that sketch?
I like how she seemed really into the puppet threesome. That did it for me.
This IS one of the best sketches ever. My respect for Stern just went up quite a bit. First time I saw this sketch, my mom and I were both laughing so hard we were crying. SO SO SO funny.