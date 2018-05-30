Hulu Joins ABC By Pulling All ‘Roseanne’ Episodes From Its Platform

05.29.18

ABC

The fallout from Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet about Obama administration appointee Valerie Jarrett continues, now with Hulu joining all Viacom-owned networks and ABC in pulling Roseanne from their services. The revival of Roseanne was canceled by ABC on Tuesday following a tweet that referred to Jarrett in a derogatory fashion, only the latest controversial tweet from the sitcom star but the first to elicit a response from ABC. The network has already removed the show from its Tuesday lineup, opting to show a repeat of The Middle in its place.

Hulu, co-owned by ABC parent company Disney, released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter confirming the removal:

“We support ABC’s decision and are removing the show from Hulu.”

Amazon currently holds the SVOD right to the first nine seasons of the show and have not commented on Tuesday’s events yet.

