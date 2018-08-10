Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Although Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has revealed that he’s most likely leaving the show in 2020, the show’s still got plenty of life left after 35 impressive years in syndication. And even following Trebek’s (whose replacement, naturally, remains unclear as of now) waltz into the quiz-show sunset, his legacy shall continue on Hulu, which has struck a deal with Sony to debut Jeopardy! in streaming form as of Friday. Trebek made the announcement himself in the above promo clip, and the binging shall commence in grand style.

To begin, Hulu has curated 60 episodes full of fan-favorite moments and beloved contestants — like the long-running champion and King of Peer Pressure, Ken Jennings — throughout the years. In addition, special-event episodes like some of the Tournament of Champions, College Week, and Kids Week shindigs are also immediately available.

There’s no word yet on exactly how much of the Jeopardy! back catalogue will eventually surface on Hulu, or if new episodes will appear like magic. However, this launch arrives after the show earned the 2017 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show (to reach a record-holding total of 34 Emmys over the years) and could help Hulu gain some ground in the ongoing streaming wars. Here’s another promo clip that includes some pop-culture callbacks that viewers should recognize. Happy streaming.