Between the riveting conclusion of The Handmaid’s Tale, the coming arrival of Marvel’s Runaways series, and a new live TV service, Hulu won’t be backing down to its streaming rivals anytime soon. Despite forays into original programming and technology, however, the platform still maintains a steady stream of incoming and outgoing titles from film and television, and July’s offerings are sure to attract plenty of attention. Like the first nine original Star Trek films, from Star Trek: The Motion Picture to Star Trek: First Contact, and the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie trilogy.

ARRIVING

The First Nine Original Star Trek Films (7/1)

Star Trek Beyond is a fine throwback to the original series, and the 2009 Star Trek reboot remains an enjoyable (and highly re-watchable) movie. (Let’s just skip Star Trek Into Darkness for the time being.) Yet when it comes to seeing feature-length Star Trek stories, nothing beats the films inspired by Gene Roddenberry‘s original series and its Next Generation followup. (We’ll also nix Insurrection for the time being.) As of Saturday, July 1st, Hulu subscribers will be able to binge-watch the first nine Star Trek cinematic titles at their own leisure.

The Original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Film Trilogy (7/1)

Hulu subscribers can also do the same with the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film trilogy, thereby skipping the two recent Michael Bay-produced remakes. (And, if they choose, the third film’s time-traveling farce.) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze are fine, nostalgic, based-on-everyone’s-favorite-comics-and-cartoons movies that those of us who grew up in the ’80s and ’90s can now enjoy courtesy of Hulu. Interested viewers might as well followup their philosophical Star Trek binge with plenty of pizza and at least two good movies about ass-kicking turtles.

The Eric Andre Show: Season Four (7/5)

Comedian extraordinaire Eric Andre upped his game last summer with a well-publicized appearance at the Republican National Convention that included, among other things, a scantly-clad jaunt on the convention floor and taunting Alex Jones. These videos from the beginning of The Eric Andre Show‘s fourth season surely attracted plenty of new attention for the Adult Swim star, but they also solidified his antics with ardent fans. Thanks to Hulu, these and other ridiculous bits from the latest season are now available in full for subscribers to check out.

DEPARTING

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (7/31)

If you want a crash course in the heyday of ’80s comedy films mashing together the best America and Canada had to offer, look no further than 1987’s Planes, Trains and Automobiles. Written and directed by the legendary John Hughes, the road trip film stars Steve Martin and John Candy as two polar opposites who end up embarking on a three-day odyssey from New York City to Chicago for the Thanksgiving holidays. As necessary for the holiday season as Hughes’ Home Alone, the Martin-Candy double-header is set to leave Hulu’s terminal on July 31st, so make sure to give it a view before then.