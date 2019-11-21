As far as television show premises go, you could do a whole lot worse than “Al Pacino trains a motley crew to kill Nazis.” They say there’s too much TV? Disagree.

Set in New York City in 1977, Hunters follows a ragtag group of Nazi hunters, known as the Hunters (easy enough to remember), who discover that “hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S.,” according to Amazon’s official plot description. “The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.” What I like about that — and the fact that Hunters is produced by Get Out and Us director Jordan Peele — is everything. Pacino’s voice-over narration is excellent, too:

“There comes a time where we all must choose between the light and the darkness. But when there’s great darkness in this world, perhaps a choice is made for us. For eons, people like us have been degraded and exterminated, but no more. There is evil among us and you must remember, this evil starts with but a spot inside of them. Then it grows to a stain. Then it becomes a scourge. And we can’t know such evil until it strikes. So the time to act is now before everything we hold dear to us is destroyed. This is not murder. This is mitzvah. Welcome to the hunt.”

I’m ready to pull an Indiana Jones. Hunters, which also stars Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin, premieres in 2020.