Hurl Alert: Florida Congressman Picks His Ear and Eats It Live on CSPAN

Move over, Seth Green stealthily picking his nose on Conan, because last week during a House Judiciary Committee meeting, democratic congressman Joe Garcia of Florida picked his eat and ate it, before his fellow congress people, Jesus and everyone watching C-SPAN2, which broadcast it live.
Representative Garcia could actually learn a thing or two from Seth Green, who at least tried to be sneaky about it — whereas Garcia reaps his ear fruits with all of the casualness of a man picking over a box of chocolates, even pausing to give it a quick look over before popping it in his mouth.
Just in case the video didn’t do it for you, here it is in gif form so you can squick out on a loop:
Florida, by golly, you’ve done it again.
(Via Gawker Via Hypervocal)
He’s just being consistent about his stance on recycling.
It doesn’t look as if he’s “eating” what his picked out of his ear. it seems as if whilst cleaning his ear with his fingernail he felt a tear in his nail which he knew would turn into a hangnail, so he was using his teeth to trim his nails. but what do i know.
this is my new favorite thing though, pouring through endless hours of video to find someone doing something disgusting, and creating an article where ads can be placed so people can click on them which makes the “author” of the article money. what a time to be alive.
Aww you’re so precious. You are exactly the type of person I’m hoping everyone is like when I pull gross moves like this dude’s.
THE EAR WAX EATERS SHALL RISE AGAIN!
Though ear wax tastes gross. Boogs are much better.
Oh good god. I thought his ear had literally fallen off or was severed and he ate it in some of gruesome self cannibalizing display….What? It’s Florida. I have come to expect things
Fuckin A…