While Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins is currently hard at work on the film’s sequel, she recently took part in a mini-reunion with Gal Godot’s co-star, Chris Pine, for a new TNT limited series titled I Am The Night. Formerly titled One Day She’ll Darken, much like the book it’s based on, the upcoming six-episode show tells the story of author Fauna Hodel. A sensational mix of hard-boiled detective noir and the Hollywood culture of the 1940s, I Am The Night looks to be yet another notch in TV’s continuing trend of “event series” that boast impressive casts and dramatic storytelling, like Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects.

India Eisley stars as Hodel, a young woman who discovers she was given away at birth under mysterious circumstances. Anxious to figure out what happened, she leaves her home in Reno, Nevada and travels to Los Angeles, where she meets Jay Singletary (Pine), a former Marine now working as a would-be reporter and paparazzo. Written by Sam Sheridan and Monica Beletsky, and produced by Jenkins and Pine, I Am The Night also stars Connie Nielsen, Jefferson Mays, and many more.

Sadly, despite Jenkins and Pine’s DC connections, the titular phrase is not a reference to a certain dark knight, but who knows? Maybe Singletary or Hodel will get the urge to exclaim it in one of the limited series’ six episodes.

