I Hate This Show Already

#Reality TV
04.28.10 8 years ago 13 Comments

Fox has greenlit a pilot for a reality show called “Panic Attack” in which contestants with the same phobia face their fears. Think A&E’s “Obsessed” (in which people with crippling OCD go through months of therapy to attempt to change their lives), except in a competitive format without the months of therapy.

Through a series of challenges, the quintet will learn new ways to deal with those paralyzing fears — leading to one final, dramatic challenge. Friends and family will be brought in to watch their loved ones tackle that final test.

“Panic Attack” will be hosted by U.K.-based married psychotherapists and motivational coaches Nik and Eva Speakman. The eccentric couple have starred in the British TV series “A Life Coach Less Ordinary,” and wrote the book “Your Life Can Be Fantastic Too.” The Speakmans have worked with patients suffering from a wide variety of issues, including food addiction, confidence problems and depression. [Variety]

Oh, marvelous. So the lessons here are that (a) “life coach” is an acceptable career choice, and (b) being afraid of crap can get you on television. Can we get some counter-programming already? I’d love to host “Stop Being a Pussy.”

p.s. This is an actual photo on the Speakmans’ website:

His back-up occupation is “magician.”

TOPICS#Reality TV
TAGSDOUCHEBAGSFoxNIK AND EVA SPEAKMANPANIC ATTACKReality TV

