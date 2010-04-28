I Hate This Show Already

Fox has greenlit a pilot for a reality show called “Panic Attack” in which contestants with the same phobia face their fears. Think A&E’s “Obsessed” (in which people with crippling OCD go through months of therapy to attempt to change their lives), except in a competitive format without the months of therapy.
Through a series of challenges, the quintet will learn new ways to deal with those paralyzing fears — leading to one final, dramatic challenge. Friends and family will be brought in to watch their loved ones tackle that final test.
“Panic Attack” will be hosted by U.K.-based married psychotherapists and motivational coaches Nik and Eva Speakman. The eccentric couple have starred in the British TV series “A Life Coach Less Ordinary,” and wrote the book “Your Life Can Be Fantastic Too.” The Speakmans have worked with patients suffering from a wide variety of issues, including food addiction, confidence problems and depression. [Variety]
Oh, marvelous. So the lessons here are that (a) “life coach” is an acceptable career choice, and (b) being afraid of crap can get you on television. Can we get some counter-programming already? I’d love to host “Stop Being a Pussy.”
p.s. This is an actual photo on the Speakmans’ website:
His back-up occupation is “magician.”
If one of these phobias is homophobia, I’ll definitely watch.
They should have used the star wipe.
I was at Barnes and Noble the other day and this fat little 6-8 year old refused to get on the escalator going down. He was scared shitless at the sight of moving stairs going down and his parents spent 45 minutes trying to talk him into it before giving up and taking the elevator.
I just wanted to scream “Just push the little fucker onto the god damn thing! Your son will never get pussy with that attitude.”
Sign me up. I have a phobia of chiseled abs and big dongs. I think I’m ready to face it.
A boy that didn’t want to go down? Hmmm…nope. No pussy for him.
If Tyra’s beaten you to the punch, your idea sucks.
Maury already did it.
[www.youtube.com]
Best photo montage ever.
I have a fear of being reverse gangbanged by cheerleaders. I may bite the bullet and apply for this show.
The hostel I worked at used to have a deal with this cliff-jumping place where if we brought them customers we’d get to jump for free. One time we brought up a guy who was completely terrified of going off but he just sacked up and went right off (his legs were kicking the entire way down). It was kind of inspiring, in a way, so I can see how this show would appeal to some people.
Sometimes people would get to the edge of the cliff and drag their feet about going off, and the staff would try to talk some courage into them. But if that took too long or they got fed up with the person’s attitude they’d end up just pushing them off the cliff. One time my friend Luke did that to a girl and when they hoisted her back up she hauled off and slapped him right in the face while she was still hanging in the air.
/life story.
What if “meeting the Speakman’s” is your greatest fear? Did they think about that!
As much as the show sounds like a corny mix of “Fear Factor” and “Obsessed”, it’s good to see that a married lesbian couple can make it in Hollywood.
Wait… what’s to stop someone from bullshitting and saying they’re afraid of something, and then “stepping up” at the end and miraculously conquering their fear to win?