HBO has just released an official teaser for its upcoming series, I May Destroy You. Created by, written, and starring BAFTA Award Winner Michaela Cole, the British-based series is described as a “fearless, frank and provocative” exploration of “sexual consent in contemporary life and how, in our modern landscape of dating and relationships, we make the distinction between liberation and exploitation.”

Judging by the suspenseful trailer, viewers will follow Cole’s character as she tries to piece together the events of a night out that goes horribly wrong, and a frank depiction of the aftermath it afflicts on her life as she navigates a gauntlet of police, medical examinations, and friends and family who are trying to make sense of it all.

Here’s the official synopsis from the HBO and BBC co-production:

Following triumph from a piece of writing that garnered internet acclaim, Arabella Essiuedu (Coel) – easily distracted, non-committal and carefree – finds herself feted as the ‘voice of her generation,’ with an agent, a book commission and a helluva lot of pressure. After being sexually assaulted in a nightclub, her life changes irreversibly and Arabella is forced to reassess everything: her career, her friends, even her family. As Arabella struggles to come to terms with what has happened, she begins a journey of self-discovery.

The series also stars Weruche Opia (Inside No9), Paapa Essiedu (Kiri), Aml Ameen (Yardie), Adam James (Belgravia), Sarah Niles (Catastrophe), Ann Akin (Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams), Harriet Webb (Plebs), Ellie James (Giri/Haji), Franc Ashman (Peep Show), Karan Gill (Flesh & Blood), Natalie Walter (Horrible Histories), and Samson Ajewole.

I Will Destroy You will debut on HBO NOW, HBO GO, and HBO on Demand in June.