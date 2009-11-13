I WANT THIS HOUSE

#Futurama
11.13.09 8 years ago 19 Comments

“What kind of party is this? There’s no booze and only one hooker.”

Behold, a house that looks like Bender from “Futurama.” I need to live in this house for so many reasons. It would be so fun to give directions. “…then the second left, halfway down on the right… yeah, the house that looks like Bender.”

And I’d come up with a creative name for it, too. Something like the Bender House. I think that would help justify my drinking. “Are you drunk at noon again?!?!?” “Dude, I live in the Bender House.”

[via Lovely Listing]

