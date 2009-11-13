I WANT THIS HOUSE

“What kind of party is this? There’s no booze and only one hooker.”
Behold, a house that looks like Bender from “Futurama.” I need to live in this house for so many reasons. It would be so fun to give directions. “…then the second left, halfway down on the right… yeah, the house that looks like Bender.”
And I’d come up with a creative name for it, too. Something like the Bender House. I think that would help justify my drinking. “Are you drunk at noon again?!?!?” “Dude, I live in the Bender House.”
You know what I hate about the Simpsons? Futurama.
Big Deal, let me know when the Bear-otacdyl house is available.
I heard it comes with a tire iron & enchanting thong.
Oh and apparently spelling isn’t my strongest attribute today. I blame vicodin & that damn Modern Warfare 2 game.
If I lived in that house, I’d tell everyone to compare their lives to mine and then kill themselves.
And It shall be called ROBOT HOUSE!
If we’re picking old Fox shows in which to live in a house centered around architecturally, I’ll take Herman’s Head for the win.
Boy, Extreme Makeover Home Edition really is fishing for sponsors…
“Tune in next week when we turn a para-palegic’s house into a replica of Nic Cage’s head to commemorate the Wicker Man Collector’s Edition DVD!”
/hmmm
@ Leapin Lizards…
Good high ceilings in that one. But there’s not a lot of insulation in the attic.
I am bender and that does not look like me.
You can all kiss my shiny metal ass!!!
More like Calculon.
When the garage door opens, flames roar out. Followed by a booming belch.
You’ll have to put an antenna on top of the house. It’s important, even if it serves no function except to hurt others TV reception while they are watching Calculon.
other than the garage-mouth likeness i don’t see any similarities. of course, that doesn’t help you get cheap pageviews, but whatever.
Wow, this looks absolutely NOTHING like Bender.
Bite my shiny metal house!
OK I really like this idea.
wow this is pure fail, looks nothing bender. with the exception of the garage door.
bender has two eyes… and where is the antenna?