Today’s edition of Corgi Friday is a selection of photos from a Picasa album titled 2010 Pacific Northwest Corgi Picnic (discovered via Corgi Addict). The entire photo album is a joyous 158 pictures, but I’ve narrowed it down to my favorites here.
Personally, I think any event where you have that many corgis needs a more electric, eye-catching name than “Pacific Northwest Corgi Picnic.” You gotta f*ckin’ sell it, man. If they had called that picnic CORGI-CON 2010, I would have bought extra tickets and flown across the country and camped out at the site a week in advance. Seriously, I’d pay like eighty dollars to be in that little fenced-in area with a baker’s dozen of corgis.
Anyway, be sure to stick out the slideshow to the end (I know, I know: I don’t like the slideshows, either) because I’ve got a couple bonus videos after the pictures. Enjoy!
I haven’t been this jealous of another man since I found out Alison Brie had a boyfriend.
Via Bunny Food.
The music really makes it. Via BuzzFeed.
I Want to Go to There.
To: The Internet
From: Danger Guerrero
Re: Videos of corgis frolicking backed by humorous musical accompaniment
QUIT JACKING MY STEEZ.
Can’t they just call it a “C-orgy”?
It’s like the book “Corgiville Fair” come to life.
Also, that last video combined three of my favorite things: Corgis, golf, and Judas Priest.
Still grindin’ out that internet money, eh DG?
I trust you’ve seen the german shepherd puppy on the soccer field on deadspin today.
[deadspin.com]
There are no words for how cute this is. Just delighted giggling.
Damn corgi gets out of the trap better than I do.
@ PaleHose – Correct me if I’m wrong, but I thought “C-orgy” is what they call Nancy Grace’s swingers parties.
Ok, serious question here. Do Corgis have some predisposition to rear leg problems hence all the ones with the little scooters on their hind legs or is it just because it’s too damned cute?
Slide 11 is fn awesome. If someone asked, “How can we make “Breakin’ The Law” better?” I would have answered it’s impossible–that was before seeing this video. You have improved an already great song, Corgi. I salute you!
Edit: I guess the video is now #10, not #11
Dom: I deleted a slide because one of my photos was a duplicate.
I like how the guy who jumped in with the Corgis holds his cig aloft like a torch.
To Polamalu, I believe Corgis have a predisposition to hip dysplasia, so that might explain it.
I wanna go to a Corgi Picnic. Of course, I’d have to know their policy on partial-breeds. My dog is only a half-Corgi, but he’s all adorable.
Milton and I are soul brothers.
Fuck your sand trap! I’m not raking shit (takes dump in trap off camera)! Fuck you course marshal, kiss my furry ass!
-Corgi who broke the law
@Fat Polamalu is my idol – Yes, they have a tendency to injure their back legs. Mostly because they’re so energetic and tenacious. My parents have three and they’re constantly doing things they shouldn’t; jumping up and down off beds, running up and down the stairs a million times a day. My dad’s always trying to get them to slow down, to no avail.
To be fair, there are a LOT of dog breeds prone to hip dysplasia, including Rottweilers and a lot of larger breeds.
That’s no cigarette – that’s a little bit of hotdog for the dogs. And I’m the host, and the guy in that picture. We do this once or twice a year and get between 30-50 dogs running around our back yard (including the occasional NAC: not-a-corgi :-). [pnwpicnic.com] has more.
Leo
@Uff:
Yes, predominantly larger ones as I recall, which is why I was somewhat surprised to see it in corgis. But perhaps it’s something related to their insanely low leg-torso ratio.
@Leo:
Thanks for the clarification!
I’m pretty sure *someone* in pic #2 had a corgigasm.
Also, this struck me as Korean Restaurant Porn, not sure.
My Corgi attends this picnic! It is so much fun. There is nothing better than being in a swarm of Corgis. We also have an auction of Corgi related stuff to benefit Corgiaid.org Bet you didn’t know that Corgis have their own organization that helps rescue Corgis in need get medical care before adoption.
You know damn well this headline should’ve read: “I Want To Go To There.”
Pretty sure #8 is George Lucas