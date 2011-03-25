I Want to Go to There.

Today’s edition of Corgi Friday is a selection of photos from a Picasa album titled 2010 Pacific Northwest Corgi Picnic (discovered via Corgi Addict). The entire photo album is a joyous 158 pictures, but I’ve narrowed it down to my favorites here.

Personally, I think any event where you have that many corgis needs a more electric, eye-catching name than “Pacific Northwest Corgi Picnic.” You gotta f*ckin’ sell it, man. If they had called that picnic CORGI-CON 2010, I would have bought extra tickets and flown across the country and camped out at the site a week in advance. Seriously, I’d pay like eighty dollars to be in that little fenced-in area with a baker’s dozen of corgis.

Anyway, be sure to stick out the slideshow to the end (I know, I know: I don’t like the slideshows, either) because I’ve got a couple bonus videos after the pictures. Enjoy!



I haven’t been this jealous of another man since I found out Alison Brie had a boyfriend.



Via Bunny Food.



The music really makes it. Via BuzzFeed.