I Would Totally F This Cheetah

Ever since I watched “Thundercats” as a kid, I’ve been kinda turned on by anthopomorphic animals. I’m not ashamed of it; Cheetara was totally hot. So this French ad for Orangina (video below) featuring various sexy anthropomorhic animals is right up my perverse alley. Topless Robot got freaked out by it, but that’s because that prude has never fantasized about a sexy bear in lingerie.

Seriously, watch this video and tell me you wouldn’t F that MILF deer. What? Why are you looking at me that way? Don’t hate me for being sexually liberated. Jeez, Americans are so puritanical.





