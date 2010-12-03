I Would Totally F This Cheetah

#France #Commercials
12.03.10

Ever since I watched “Thundercats” as a kid, I’ve been kinda turned on by anthopomorphic animals. I’m not ashamed of it; Cheetara was totally hot. So this French ad for Orangina (video below) featuring various sexy anthropomorhic animals is right up my perverse alley. Topless Robot got freaked out by it, but that’s because that prude has never fantasized about a sexy bear in lingerie.
Seriously, watch this video and tell me you wouldn’t F that MILF deer. What? Why are you looking at me that way? Don’t hate me for being sexually liberated. Jeez, Americans are so puritanical.


(By the way, this is only part of a larger ad campaign. Previously, Warming Glow has featured an Orangina commercial with a gay cougar, while this number with a bear and a deer is pretty disturbing in its own right.)
Click through for my favorite screen caps.

