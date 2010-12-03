Ever since I watched “Thundercats” as a kid, I’ve been kinda turned on by anthopomorphic animals. I’m not ashamed of it; Cheetara was totally hot. So this French ad for Orangina (video below) featuring various sexy anthropomorhic animals is right up my perverse alley. Topless Robot got freaked out by it, but that’s because that prude has never fantasized about a sexy bear in lingerie.
Seriously, watch this video and tell me you wouldn’t F that MILF deer. What? Why are you looking at me that way? Don’t hate me for being sexually liberated. Jeez, Americans are so puritanical.
(By the way, this is only part of a larger ad campaign. Previously, Warming Glow has featured an Orangina commercial with a gay cougar, while this number with a bear and a deer is pretty disturbing in its own right.)
Click through for my favorite screen caps.
A guy with a goat at the end? I expect Tom Brady to be endorsing Orangina by next season.
Exactly why wasn’t it easy being cheesy, Chester Cheetah? I never understood that.
Way to ruin Orangina for me.
Well now I know what my nightmares will be about tonight.
Orangina is great because it rhymes with vagina, plus it was my go to hangover drink in college.
I dunno about you, but that panda would totally get stuffed and mounted.
*hip thrusts*
I Would Totally F This Cheetah
Matt’s always had a thing for fast women.
what about that goat girl?
no ba-a-a-a-d
Warming Glow turned into a hard core Furry website so gradually I didn’t even notice
Sarah Jessica Parker really does seem to enjoy that fruit-fresh Orangina flavour in her mouth.
that cheetah is all teeth. YOUCH!
got a python lady in there?
@UU, you pronounce “vagina” “vageena”???