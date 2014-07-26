Ichabod Crane Freaks Out In This New ‘Sleepy Hollow’ Season 2 Clip

Attention Sleepyheads: We’ve got some new Season 2 footage for you. Spoilers ahead.

Sleepy Hollow hit Comic Con this week to give fans a tease of what’s to come when its sophomore season premieres later this Fall, and it looks like Ichabod Crane does indeed make it out of the box. For anyone not caught up with the Fox series, the first season ended with Crane bound and sealed in a wooden casket by his son, a.k.a The Horseman of War, and Katrina being whisked away by Death (literally) and Lt. Abbie Mills finally getting her memory back. It’s been a long wait for fans of the show, but finally, we have something new to go on for Season 2. The Hollywood Reporter shared an exclusive clip of what viewers can expect from the campy supernatural drama when it returns to TV and it looks like Ichabbie is back and on the case again.

In the two-minute preview, Crane freaks out over credit cards, goes on a rant involving Thomas Jefferson, banks ,and the pitfalls of modern society, and he and Abbie unearth an ominous-looking skull we can’t help but have a bad feeling about. Check out the clip to get ready for Season 2.

via THR