If The Internet Picked This Year’s Emmy Nominees, Here’s What It’d Choose

(Note: names and shows aren’t ranked in any particular order.)
Outstanding Comedy Series
1. Louie
2. Brooklyn Nine-Nine
3. Community
4. Parks and Recreation
5. Orange Is the New Black
6. Review
What Will Win: Modern Family, probably.
What Should Win: Louie and Orange Is the New Black could just as easily appear in the Drama categories, but they’re classified as a Comedy, despite entire episodes of Louie going by without a gut-busting laugh. That being said, very few seasons of TV have ever been as ambitious as what Louis C.K. got away with it, and even if it’s not a “comedy” in the strictest sense, Louie deserves to break up Modern Family‘s streak of mediocrity.
Outstanding Drama Series
1. Breaking Bad
2. True Detective
3. Mad Men
4. Hannibal
5. The Americans
6. Game of Thrones
What Will Win: Breaking Bad.
What Should Win: You can try to convince yourself that True Detective might pull off an upset, but it’s exceedingly likely Breaking Bad will go home with as much gold as Albuquerque has table side guacamole. Deservedly so.
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
1. Adam Scott — Parks and Recreation
2. Danny McBride — Eastbound & Down
3. Chris Messina — The Mindy Project
4. Andy Daly — Review
5. Louis C.K. — Louie
6. Christopher Meloni — Surviving Jack
Who Will Win: Jim Parsons
Who Should Win: It’s rare that actors on cancelled shows ever get Emmy love, but if anyone deserves it, it’s Christopher Meloni, who was absurdly funny on the gone-too-soon Surviving Jack.
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
1. Zooey Deschanel — New Girl
2. Julia Louis-Dreyfus — Veep
3. Amy Poehler — Parks and Recreation
4. Ilana Glazer — Broad City
5. Anna Faris — Mom
6. Emmy Rossum — Shameless
Who Will Win: Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Who Should Win: Julia Louis-Dreyfus. SHE GOT A HAIRCUT SHE’S SO METHOD. (Also, no one delivers such acidic lines with as much passion as JLD does.)
HANNIBAL FOR ALL THE AWARDS
THIS.
Freakin love that show. It’s amazing.
Also, I didn’t even bother with the Miniseries categories, because obviously:
I think this is where True Detective goes and ends up taking everything except Best Actress.
@DimeloNY Too bad to not see Woody Harrelson nominated for something too. He wasn’t quite as good as MM, but he picked it up in the last half of the season.
@Kubo Woody did just as good a job as Matthew did, it’s just that Rust was a way cooler character than Marty.
This site always talks about how It’s Always Sunny gets snubbed at these things and then you guys do the same.
I think they’ve been around so long people forget they’re out there.
Tatiana Maslany is best actress AND best supporting actress, y’all.
That is a true statement.
Funny a lot of your choices that you think should win, will probably win. It’s almost like the Emmy’s started listening.
“Peter Dinklage, who practically gift-wrapped his Emmy with his combat by trial speech.”
Combat by trial? So he’s Phoenix Wright in Marvel vs Capcom?
OBJECTION!!
Wow, that’s gotta be the deepest Lead Actress in a Comedy series list I’ve ever seen. Way to step it up chicks. It puts the Lead Actor in Comedy to shame.
Thank god I don’t have to choose between Breaking Bad and True Detective. Of course had True Detective gone the miniseries route I’d hate to have to choose between that and Fargo.
Maybe Goggins will get a nomination under Best Guest Spot by an Actor in a Comedy for Community. Or whatever that category is.
Maybe he submitted Sons of Anarchy instead. Not sure which show is funnier.
Modern Family is one of the funniest shows on TV. Does it deserve to win every year? No. But it doesn’t deserve the hate it gets on here either.
Hello Nielsen family viewer. Yeah, it does deserve the hate because it’s a shell of it’s former self. The most creativity the show displays anymore is how the creators keep convincing the ABC executives to pony up to film those on location vacation episodes three times a season.
Glad to see love for Cooperative Polygraphy. That episode was my favorite of the season, and might be my favorite of the series.
“Mr. Wingers, are you gay?”
“No.”
“Are you sure you’re not gay?”
“Yes.”
“Gay murderer says what.”
“What?”
“I’ve been instructed to inform you that means you’re gay.”
“Flowers for Charlie”>“The Gang Tries Desperately to Win an Award”
Also, Team Cosima>Team Alison
“You want to make flowers on me” > “Look at the flowers”
Hell no, “Mac Day” or GTFO
@Mixhail total agreeance. “You guys need to start greasing some dudes or I’m gonna freak out, all right?”
Am I the only one that didn’t think Breaking Bad was the GREATEST SHOW OF ALL TIME and deserving of every award imaginable? Don’t get me wrong, it was good. A lot better than most shows out there, but not incredible as people make it out to be.
I watched the show since it’s first season on air, buying the 1st two on dvd, but then faded off watching the others on demand and Netflix. Still haven’t watched the final season, and I don’t really know if I care to.
I feel like I am acting like a hipster, but I don’t know what else to say.
Also, Lamorne Morris is the worst character on The New Girl. Lamorne Morris < Coach < Schmidt < Nick
I don’t even own a TV.
“I feel like I am acting like a hipster, but I don’t know what else to say.”
How about, “Whatever, I was putting bacon bits on my cupcakes back in 2009.”
@Mike Keesey And they were getting caught in my mustache.
@Brett I agree with what you said about Breaking Bad for the most part. I thought the first four seasons were pretty good, not incredible, BUT the final season was easily one of the best seasons of TV I’ve ever seen. That’s where I think the show earns all the crazy praise it gets. Walt’s downfall was a doozy.
You might be. I think the whole show was absolutely fantastic. The first season might not have been quite as good as what would come afterwards, but it was still great, and every season after that (seasons 2-5) was incredible.
Don’t bother, Brett. I already tried. No one cares that using Nazis as antagonists made it impossible NOT to root for Walt, let alone see him as an antagonist himself. No one cares that the last episode has everything work out ridiculously perfect for Walt, so much so that you wonder if it wouldn’t be better if Norm McDonald was right. No one cares that the show can be downright ham-fisted at times, and Vince Gilligan was clearly pulled between what he wanted Walt to be and what he said Walt is. Group mentality affects everyone, so it’s best to just go back to Slate when it comes to BB discussions where we belong.
why so much hate for Big Bang Theory……I love watching that show and obviously others do as well because it’s the highest rated comedy show on TV right now……and no love for The Good Wife that totally changed TV this year?
Citing the poor taste of others does not justify yours. In the not-so-distant future, I’m sure you’ll be questioning the criticism of Ow My Balls. Tons of people watch Honey Boo Boo, and the only thing the success of these shows is that catering to assholes is good business. Fuck Big Bang, and fuck the dipshits that watch it and represent the lowest common denominator.
Yep, catering to the lowest common denominator is par for the course these days. BBT, Duck Dynasty, Honey Boo Boo, 2 and 1/2 Men, American Idol… all awful shows with large audiences. High Ratings ≠ High Quality.
I don’t know why people can’t understand the comedic value of having an entire episode centered around Louis CK panicking over his sister’s imminent delivery only to have her fart in the hospital. HAHA I’m laughing just typing that.
Dude. Fuck those guys. I also love the Big Bang Theory and I’m not a Honey Boo Boo watching, Duck Dynasty loving mouth breather that they’re trying to say I am. So fuck them and keep on getting down to TBBT.
Andy Daly gives your Christopher Meloni support half a star.
Fuck that… that show was brilliant, and I am still pissed at them for not even giving it a chance.
I really, really have to get on watching True Detective (on my PVR).
I would love for The Americans to upset in the drama, actor and actress category. Just really throw the interwebs for a loop. Because, god damn that show just put in one of the best seasons of TV out there.
True Detective for the win though in reality… Plus HBO is going to campaign the shit out of it since Matt and Woody only have 1 season to win that trophy. And that coupled with the fact that BB ended sooo long ago may give it the edge in voter’s minds.
I’m not saying it’s a shame that Ozymandias will win its category because it isn’t, it just deserves its own higher separate award so that the others have a chance. Mizumono in particular, because holy fuck that episode.
Agreed. Best episode this season that was absolutely fucking head-exploding and best of all time: Ozymandias. Best episode this season not named Ozymandias: Mizumono.
Yeah but that can’t compete with Hank dying, because who saw that coming right?
@irishda, I’ve read your posts about Breaking Bad. Can’t you just accept some people genuinely think Breaking Bad was a fantastic show and the best?
There is a site on the internet somewhere that has Enlisted winning all of the awards. Can’t remember which site.
I’d love to see Enlisted get at least one nomination. Best Costumes? Best Stacy Keach? Best Foot?
True Detective > Breaking Bad
There I said it.The only show that I could see beating True Detective in direction would be Hannibal,
Agreed TD way better than BB. And Hannibal, Jesus, the direction on that show is absolutely amazing.
No. True Detective’s first season was fantastic, but still, Breaking Bad’s final season was one of its best, and Breaking Bad is probably the best show of all time along with The Wire – it was stronger.
*stronger than True Detective’s first season is what I meant
Chris Pratt over Nick Offerman?
No way, Offerman is totally the top.
His wife definitely pegs him on a regular basis.
Okay, I’m confused, because the there appears to no Bob’s Burgers or Rick and Morty in Best Comedy Series. In fact, they don’t even appear to be on the ballot…ugh, are we seriously still treating animation like it doesn’t even matter in this day & age? Fine, may as well give this a shot myself. Going by the ballot…
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM
1. “Minstrel Krampus” – American Dad!
2. “The Rules Of Extraction” – Archer
3. “Mazel Tina” – Bob’s Burgers”
4. “Land Before Swine” – Gravity Falls
5. “Meanwhile” – Futurama
6. “Rick Potion #9” – Rick And Morty
(Can you even have six nominees in Animation? Because I really don’t want to have to choose who gets omitted…I had to lose Community’s “G.I. Jeff” episode & Regular Show’s Thanksgiving Special alone…)
Who Will Win: Futurama, since we all know the Emmys can’t resist the final season of an acclaimed show.
Who Should Win: Well, if “Rixty Minutes” was up there instead (& why the hell WASN’T it??), I would’ve said Rick And Morty. Actually, I’ll still say Rick And Morty for the balls-out ending alone, and because it deserves a damn Emmy, although any of these would do, really. Although dear God, just don’t give it to The Simpsons’ “Brick Like Me”. I don’t care if the Lego episode was that good (& it WAS good), in no way should they still be rewarded for pumping out one good “gimmick” episode amongst a complete mediocre season.
OUTSTANDING SHORT-FORMAT ANIMATED PROGRAM
1. “Be More” – Adventure Time
2. “Dipper’s Guide To the Unexplained: The Tooth” – Gravity Falls Shorts
3. “‘O Sole Minnie” – Mickey Mouse
4. “The Gravy Boat Song” – Bob’s Burgers Music Video (This counted? Huh.)
5. “The Last Laserdisc Player” – Regular Show
6. “Laser Light Cannon” – Steven Universe
Who Will Win: …Honestly, no idea. But I had to think like an Emmy voter, Mickey Mouse as a safe bet that they’ve heard of.
Who Should Win: Again, if “So Many Birthdays” was up there instead (& again, why not??), 100% support for Steven Universe, & god, do I really want Gravity Falls to have an Emmy. But “Be More” probably ranks among my all-time favorite Adventure Time episodes now & “The Gravity Boat Song” had The National doing an animated music video about gravy & seamen in your mouth. Sooo…flip a coin for this one, I guess.
Also, I know just realize that my need for Gravity Falls subliminally made me type “The Gravity Boat Song” instead of “Gravy” near the end. Though now I want a song about a gravity boat as well.
I’m all about Breaking Bad cleaning house in its final year.
But True Detective, man.
Man… True Detective.
I wanted so badly for them to submit it for miniseries, because it would have solved this dilemma… and even after the TD finale, I was still on board the Cranston/BB bandwagon as far as the Emmy’s go. But as more time passes, I just think this first season of True Detective was too special to not be recognized both for series and for McConnaughey.
Breaking Bad has won plenty of awards. So has Cranston.
Maybe TD as a show will get other chances, but the nature of the show makes THIS particular True Detective-group more worthy than Breaking Bad.
Uproxx liveblogs make things a lot more watchable than I otherwise find them, because the only way I would watch the Emmy’s otherwise is if I had a full lobotomy and the remote was out of reach.
Lol at Melissa McBride.
Who the hell is Ty Burrell?? Is he related to Pat the Bat?
He’s actually a better fielder than Pat.
Anyone that can move is a better fielder than Pat was.
Mizumono was the best episode of TV I’ve ever seen. And that’s coming from a zealous Breaking Bad disciple.
I had heard about Christopher Evan Welch dying during production of the show but at that point it didn’t mean much because I didn’t know the actor and the show hadn’t aired. So it went right out of my head.
So I’m thinking the show is on the border between keeping it in my DVR and nuking the subscription, not because it was bad but because it was (at that point) disappointing. THEN they had the episode where Welch comes up with funding for everyone based on his weird observations about Burger King and I loved the character. THEN the next episode was the one where he threw a party and was absurdly blase about the whole thing. Until the Greatest Dick Joke Ever Told(tm) that was the best scene of the season.
A week later i saw the mention that a member of the cast had died during production, looked it up and had a combination of “oh yeh” and “OH NO!”
The Emmys are stacked this year. Even though we like to goof on Modern Family, Ty Burrell still does a pretty good job. The fact that there’s so many better choices speaks to the quality of TV. My question: who takes best Drama next year? I’d put my money on Mad Men
You really picked the weakest link on New Girl? That’s a great show, but even Lamorne Morris would tell you he’s the fifth wheel. I feel bad for him with the whole Wayans thing, but he’s no where near as funny on that show as the rest of the cast especially now that they have no idea what to do with his character.