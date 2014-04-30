If You Truly Want To Know How ‘Mad Men’ Will End, You Only Need To Understand One Thing

What struck me the most about the 2009 Jason Reitman film, Up in the Air, is how that movie illustrated how important our jobs are to our identities. As George Clooney’s character travels around the country firing people, it’s often not the loss of the income that affects those terminated employees the most, it’s the loss of their identity. This was their life for twenty or thirty years, their job is how they were known to other people, to the friends, to their families, and to have it taken away from them was like taking away who they are, the single biggest defining characteristic of their personality. In the end of that film, George Clooney’s character, likewise, gave up any shot of a relationship or a meaningful social life to continue flying around the country firing people, because that’s who he was: The guy with 10 million frequent flyer miles.
In the most recent episode of Mad Men, “Field Trip,” it dawned on me that Don Draper is not unlike George Clooney’s character in Up in the Air. Don Draper or Dick Whitman — the name has never been that important to him. It’s the job, because that’s how he is defined. It’s who he is: Creative Director of Sterling Cooper. It’s how he wants to be seen in the world. It’s what makes Don Don. Without the job, he is impotent. He has no meaning.
“I know how I want you to see me,” Don Draper says to Megan to explain why he couldn’t tell her that he’d been fired until he’d fixed his situation. But it’s not just how he wants Megan to see him. It’s how he wants to be seen by the world. It’s his job that makes him a man. It gives him his confidence, his sense of purpose. Everything in his life — the expensive dinners, the nice apartment in the city, the two wives, the mistresses, the respect of his colleagues — came because of his job. When he turned down the advances of Neve Campbell’s character, or the stewardess, or Emily Arnett, he may have told himself it was because he was trying to be a better husband, but the truth is, he couldn’t be the philandering ad man anymore because he wasn’t an ad man. The job was the source of his power, and without it, Don Draper felt naked. That’s why he was feeding pitches to Freddy Rumsen and checking in with Dawn every day, because at least it allowed him to continue being that person in his own mind.
It’s also why in the end he had to say “OK” to the offer the partners put on the table. He knew what a terrible deal it was. He knew that if he turned it down, he’d still have enough money to be set for a very long time, and he knew that Megan didn’t care if he had that job or not. But Don did. It was never about the money to him. It was about his identity, and how that job gave him the ability to detach himself from Dick Whitman, the high-school drop-out raised in a whorehouse, who was beaten by his old man, who was raped by a prostitute.
At the end of Up in the Air, when George Clooney’s character crossed the 10 million mile mark with his frequent flyer miles and realized that that would be the sum of his life, it was a depressing thought for the audience: My God, how empty an existence that must be! But for Clooney’s character, that’s who he was, it’s who he needed to be. It was his story, what he told the other people he met. It’s how he wanted to be seen.
Mad Men is the story of Don Draper, and the only relationship that will ever make Don Draper truly happy is the one that he has with his job, and the only people who will have any real meaning to him — besides arguably, Sally Draper — are those who mean something to him by virtue of his career. They’re the only relationships that have ever lasted.
So, if you want to know how Mad Men is going to end at the end of 1969, you only need to understand one thing, and that’s who Don Draper is, and who he wants to be: He’s a man defined by his job. Don Draper is never going to have a Jerry Maguire “You complete me” moment with anyone else, because the only thing that completes him is his work. He’s not going to run off with anyone. He’s not going to jump to his death, and he sure as hell isn’t going to change his identity again. 1970 is going to be begin the same way almost every year begins for Don Draper: With him pitching to clients. It may be as creative director of Sterling Cooper again. It may be as part of a different firm that Don starts with Peggy or Joan or Roger. It may be in Los Angeles. But you can bet your ass that selling illusions to other companies about their products is what Don Draper will be doing. It’s what he’s going to do until the day he drops dead because that’s who Don Draper needs to be.
I doubt Mad Men will end with Don continuing in a similar professional situation. There will be some major fall from grace.
Good point, although it’s possible Anna’s death represented his last tie to genuine human attachment.
Except Anna came before Sterling Cooper and is now gone, so Sterling Cooper (and maybe his kids) are the only relationships Don seems to truly value anymore.
No matter if this theory is right or wrong, I hope Don turns out to be DB Cooper.
Or the show ends totally opposite from this because it’s a TV show and that’s not how TV shows work.
Why wouldn’t Don jump from the building? Say he gets fired or worse – gets blacklisted from every agency or WORSE – gets replaced by Peggy, I can 100% see the final scene being Don taking a sip of scotch, fixing his tie then jumping from the balcony.
In your post you say his career defines who he is, so if he has no career, a fortiori , his life is over.
Seconded.
I also figured that some variant of the above was how the show would end. Don gives another thousand yard stare at Madison Avenue, fixes his tie, and walks off the roof while Louis Armstrong’s “We Have All the Time in the World” from “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” plays.
Matthew Weiner didn’t create the credits of the show, you know that, right? The opening credits have nothing to do with any sort of foreshadowing. We already saw a major character’s suicide. I highly doubt they’ll end the show with Don doing the same.
You do realize the opening credits end with the male figure landing safely on a sofa, right?
For the last time, they’re *not* a premonition of Don Draper’s sealed fate to jump out of a window. At most, they’re a brilliant homage to Saul Bass (one of the greatest graphic designers in American history whose work crested in the fifties and sixties, though even into the eighties, he was leaving iconic marks on advertising and popular culture). At worst, they’re chum to people who think the show is as lamely choreographed as your standard CBS procedural.
It will end like that add for Hawaii. Don’s going streaking!!!!
@Matt Steele
[www.printmag.com]
‘But Fuller added that “the main idea came from Matthew Weiner, the show’s creator. He said on the briefing call ‘I imagine a guy walking into a building, taking the elevator up to his office, putting his briefcase down and jumping out the window…but not that.’ I thought “Why NOT that?”, and started figuring out how we might be able to do that with illustration.’
The only problem I see with this “thesis” is that Don could still have been an ad-man, he just could have done it at another location for another firm. He’d still be swingin’ Dick Whitman/Don Draper.
You’d have to go a little further and say that it’s not just how he appears to the world, it’s how he appears to these specific people. He feels a need to impress THEM, not the guys crosstown.
I think you’re on the money with that last bit. Don’s agreeing to the shitty conditions b/c he wants to prove/redeem himself to the people he lost his cool in front of.
I couldn’t disagree with you more about his name. The name is almost everything to Don/Dick. His name is one of the only links to his past life and it has been his road map to the future. “Dick Whitman” is a thousand pound weight on his shoulders. If the name meant nothing to Don/Dick he would have went back to Dick after he was outed by Pete and his Wife. He consciously will always be Don to cover up the past life he doesn’t want
To say that the his name does not matter, is to say you don’t actually watch Mad Men.
Don manages to not break any of their conditions, but eventually loses interest in the firm and decides to call it quits. They offer him a fairly substantial buyout. He sells the apartment in NY and heads west. During a layover in Las Vegas he decides to hit the town for the night before heading to LA. He wants to catch a show. While at the show he notices a large number of professional women working the clientele. In the heat of the moment he decides that he’s not going to head to LA, but instead open up a high-end brothel in Las Vegas in order to go back to his roots. He decides to simply call it “Dick’s Bunny Ranch.”
This is the ending I want.
Plus 69?
He’ll become a preacher. Don will be able to sell something, God, and perceive himself as a decent person. Most of all, it mirrors what Anna Draper said to him in season 2, “the only thing keeping you from being happy is the belief that you are alone”. Somebody who believes in the brotherhood of man is never alone.
You mean “Dan” Cooper?
This is a lot of nonsense. The Don this show created would have screwed Sterling Cooper out of as much money as possible and started a new LA firm. The show needs us to have empathy with him (he’s been a real dick recently) so they’re making him suffer unrealistically.
It’s something called character evolution. Yes, the Don Draper of seasons past would’ve absolutely thrown that offer back in the partners’ faces. But this isn’t the Don Draper of seasons past; this is the Don Draper that broke down in a client meeting divulging his whorehouse past, the Don Draper that drove his kids to his whorehouse of an upbringing. This is simply not the same man. Further, part of Don’s confidence was rooted in the fact that he knew, no matter what he did, that the partners would NEVER get rid of him because of his “genius.” However, this Don has already been booted by the partners (albeit not financially) so he does not have that confidence anymore. Further, as someone pointed out, Don Draper has always been about proving to people that he’s a certain kind of person. The partners no longer see him as that person. He doesn’t need to convince the outsider agencies, he needs to convince these people who booted him. Honestly, his decision was TOTALLY in character and believable for his evolution. If you think that Season 7 Don Draper is the same as Season 1 (or even Season 5) Don Draper, then it appears you may have been watching a different show this whole time.
Based on comments by Matthew Weiner, I believe that, ultimately, the story of Don Draper is about finding happiness in your family. Don has searched for happiness his whole life in various arenas: women, booze, work, etc. He has a family, yes, but as far as he’s concerned they are there for appearances; so he can be “Don Draper.” He mentioned last season (or Season 5 – I can’t remember) that he felt nothing for his children until recently (when he realized they were their own people and not just an “image”). His attempts at happiness in the other arenas have only brought him fleeting happiness. He sabotaged his own career with his infidelity and booze (if he was so happy at SC&P he wouldn’t have been leaving every minute to see Sylvia). He’s run off with more women than James Bond and has never settled into happiness (he was happy for ONE season with Megan until he was no longer the center of her universe). The difference between his failure to achieve happiness through work & women versus his failure to achieve it with his family is the effort he put in. With Megan, he actually was a good husband for a year or so (supportive, loving, HOME). With Sterling Cooper (and every other revision of the name) he worked hard and produced good work. When it came to his family, though, he was largely not present. He was too self-involved to see when he was younger, but anytime he really did put in an effort he received the love and dedication of his daughter. It wasn’t until he lost that love that he really hit rock bottom; which is why he’s been so honest lately. But he still doesn’t get it; even when Sally told him that she loved him, he still doesn’t get it. Was he surprised? Happy? Yes and yes. But Don is still misguided in what he thinks will make him happy.
WHICH brings us to the point of the whole show. From Matthew Weiner’s comments, I feel Mad Men is supposed to be an in-depth analysis of the family dynamic in the 1950s-1960s. This was a time in history where ambition took over for family values. When men started to compartmentalize their lives and separate work from family, nearly missing their families entirely. This is relevant as it led to the creation of a youth completely disconnected from its parents, who in turn, completely changed the landscape of the country at the time (and still changing it today).
Also, his experiences with his own father mirror that of Sally and his relationship. We were constantly privy to flashbacks of when Don was a child wherein he was raised by a physically abusive father who did not love him, and a verbally (and occasionally physically) abusive “stepmother” (or whatever you want to call her) who definitely did not love him. You’d think he would pick up on this for the reason why he’s so miserable and seize any opportunity to let his children know that he loves them. Sally returning that love (without solicitation) is a sliver of hope, but Don is too think right now to see that. The point is, Don Draper needs to be loved, despite his protestations to deserving it. Don Draper just simply cannot see that the love he needs is the selfless love of a family member. Anna Draper loved him as family and that is why he had such a successful relationship with her. But Anna is gone, and Don has his own family. Again, I think this is what Mad Men is hinting at. And not just for Don; for any adult in the era. They were too preoccupied with their own wants and interests that they forgot the interests and wants of their children and looked at them as nothing more than an obligation that they needed to keep up this “image.” And honestly, I love this. I think people lose touch with what is really important and what produces a strong, happy human being. More often than not, the kid with the happy family life who’s constantly showered with love and support grows up to be a happy adult no matter their career, relationship, or financial status.
I once read somewhere that advertising or marketing is an effort to create more of a need where there really is none. Basically getting the masses to buy into your bullshit. I would think that someone like Don, who has reached the level of Master Bullshitter, has no where else to go and may want to move on to something else. Isn’t that the way to truly grow as a person? Then again, I guess most of us will stay in a job that we are good at doing. A blessing and a curse.
That being said, this was a a really great analysis Dustin !
