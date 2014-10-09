If You Want To Date Jennifer Lawrence, You’d Better Love These Terrible TV Shows

The otherwise divine Jennifer Lawrence has terrible taste in men and television shows.
More details from her Vanity Fair cover story have been released, including “5 Things Jennifer Lawrence Is Looking For In a Boyfriend.” Number-one is writers named Josh who love long walks on the beach and Dog with a Blog, obviously, followed by a guy who isn’t afraid to fart in front of her and someone who loves reality TV, culture’s answer to the fart.
And while speaking with Kashner, Lawrence reveals that when it comes to dating, “I would just rather have somebody that has the same taste in reality TV.”
What exactly might that taste entail?
“Shark Tank. Wait, Oh, Dance Moms—that is a good one!” she says. “O.K., maybe my favorite is Dance Moms, but I do love my Real Housewives. But there’s also—there’s Doomsday Preppers. Hoarders is O.K. I find it gets a little boring after a while, but it’s great.”
The list goes on: “I love Intervention, New York Housewives—and Beverly Hills, New Jersey, and Atlanta Housewives. I mean, I love them all, but Miami—oh, my God! Miami is really special.” (Via)
Lawrence would later try to save face, telling the Vanity Fair writer that she’s in love with Larry David, “and I have been for a really long time,” but too late; the damage has been done. When she breaks up with that sponge from Coldplay and we go on our first date, I’m going to introduce her to some quality television. Now where did my VHS copy of Homeboys In Outer Space go…?
Ugh, her taste in TV is terrible. Would not bang.
Sure you would. Just not doggy style. You don’t BOTH need to see the television.
@Chubby You are a tactical genius
Yes, she is absolutely stunning and talented and I know this is internet blasphemy, but I’ll bet her “quirky goofball” personality gets obnoxious REALLY quick.
Of course, I guess if you’re living in a world where you’re also having regular sex with Jennifer Lawrence, you’re likely in too much of a blissful haze to notice anything.
*sex coma
Of course she obnoxious really quick, why do you think shes naked do much??
That Vanity Fair photo proves she’s “been around” as they say. Didn’t you get the hidden code: “she’s had a cock or two”
*giant fart noise to everyone who thinks this in any way shape or form*
vanderbeekcrying.jpg
Does she own this website or something? We can’t have a Hell on Wheels board but have to hear about her adorable quirkiness every other day.
Jimmy Fallon owns the website…
Cullen Bohannon’s tits aren’t as magnificent as hers?
So is the internet officially over her now? It seems like it’s time for that
Once she’s been seen naked, she’s no longer mysterious.
Like Ric Flair would say… Jennifer Lawrence is damaged goods.
Wooooooo!!!!
At the contrary on twitter is plenty of people worship her. Internet likes her so much
As long as she likes the Simpsons….
Only season 14 on.
*sigh* naked pics aside…
I had to put them aside to type this.
+1
+1
damn, that was good
Ease up on her though, I don’t want any of you to be charged with a sex crime.
Looking at YOU, Stephen Collins.
Alternate headline: If You Want To See Jennifer Lawrence Naked, You Better Know These Terrible Passwords
Sometimes I think the only reason I’ve ever even had sex was because of my terrible taste in reality TV shows. So Jenn, give me a call, Utopia is on tonight…. :)
She’s also a huge fan of Homeland even after the first season…
And the last four seasons of Dexter.
Not every couple likes the same television shows. As if any normal guy could get Jennifer Lawrence anyway. What they watch doesn’t mean crap. Just say she likes these shows, and that’s it. Moronic articles.
I like the anger, but could do away with some of the jealousy.
So, she’s like most women her age?
With that said, if you’re dating Jennifer Lawerence, I somehow doubt you spend a lot of time watching the boob tube. You’re probably busy putting your tube on her boobs. *hip thrusts*
Virgin alert.
Though I have to say she has REALLY shitty taste in television.
Man, this is probably not your best bet for the spam. Pretty sure everyone has already seen them at this point.
Thank god you posted this! I fell asleep for a month and missed the first ten rounds, wall-to-wall media coverage, and thinkpieces on this. Excellent work, DRP.
Missing two things, one gem, one oof:
Gem- Read her rant on being anti-vegan, anti-gluten free. All after eating spaghetti & meatballs for… breakfast.
Oof- “I worship Woody Allen.” Fine, I get that 99% of Hwood loves him. Hell, Emma Stone (who might be nicer, in person, than JLaw) loves him. And I get that it’s “art”/humor she likes. But this blindspot is amazing.
Dang, and I thought I was bad for liking Teen Wolf!
Bad taste in Reality shows, but great taste in tv series… She is a fan of “Game of Thrones”, “Dexter”, “Homeland”…
This is why trolling is an art form
deal breakers. Sorry JLaw, we almost had something special.
me and Jennifer Lawrence have the same taste in horrible shows too! PLEASE BE A CLOSEST LESBIAN OR AT LEAST BI SEXUAL AND THEN MEET MEEEEE!
As long as she’ll watch Survivor with me that’s all we need. Willing to potentially accept Big Brother as well.
She’s a big shot in Hollywood, but she’s still just girl from Kentucky with a high school education.
If she wasn’t an actress, she’d be hanging around the trailer with 3 kids that all look like Honey Boo Boo, high on illegal Oxycontin.
I like Hoarders, Doomsday Preppers, and Shark Tank. Close enough Jennifer? :-)
If it’s a sacrifice I have to make, bring on the next episode of Hoarders!
Maybe you should quit telling people who they should and shouldn’t date. We don’t know any of these people personally, but somehow it’s okay to call Chris Martin a ‘sponge’. How the hell would the /media/ know what he’s like when all you do is OBJECTIFY people constantly. Or should I just call celebrities objects since they obviously aren’t humans and they definitely don’t feel constantly criticised by idiots who thrive from posting nasty comments about their lives. I mean, they’re asking to be objectified aren’t they? Are they people with real lives and real emotions? Of course not!! So let’s constantly bitch about who they’re dating, what they’re wearing and what films they’re in purely because we’re lazy pieces of shits who literally care more about who’s dating who than people dying in Palestine, in Sudan, in Ukraine, in Gaza. I could go on. Find your godamn priorities.
Why would Palestine be anyone’s priority?
I don’t know, maybe because we’re human? That’s a little thing people seem to forget.
Well, since I ‘ve worked on one of those and my wife on another, I guess a threesome isn’t out of the question?
The math on this is not difficult. Noon- 6pm = naughty time with JLaw.
6pm – 10pm = drink beer while JLaw watches crappy TV
10pm – whenever = naughty time with JLaw.
Lather, rinse, repeat.
I’d still pork her….even if she liked 2 & 1/2 men…..
Ugh, I guess she is just a dumbe blonde.
Isn’ it a bit shallow to judge people on what TV-shows they like? Also, she doesn’t only watch those “cheesy” reality shows, I think I’ve read somewhere that she’s a big fan of shows like GoT ^^
I read your post in a crazy person voice.
I would watch grass grow, paint dry, and water evaporate at room temperature if its what Jennifer Lawrence wanted to watch as my girlfriend :p
I sincerely believe me not liking those TV shows are the only reason JLaw would not date me.
also maybe because I sometimes use “are” instead of “is”