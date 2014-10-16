If You’re Not Watching The Final Season Of ‘Boardwalk Empire,’ Catch Up Now

Look, I understand, there are 73 different shows to watch on Sunday nights. There’s The Walking Dead and The Simpsons and Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homeland and Mulaney and Bob’s Burgers and The Good Wife and Sunday Night Football and…you get the idea. Point is, because it’s such a crowded night for good TV, and also Once Upon a Time, it can be hard to keep up with everything (I have about nine episodes of Manhattan sitting on my DVR). But if one of those shows is Boardwalk Empire, you should start watching now, because things are getting GREAT.
Since season two, Boardwalk has followed the same formula: a bunch of seemingly disparate plots for the first few episodes, then everyone and everything starts to come together in the middle before culminating in a killer (often literally) conclusion. We’re at the “killer” part of the equation now, with only a pair of episodes left in the series. Here are some reasons why you should catch up, broken down by common criticisms critics have lobbed at Boardwalk over the years (and why they’re wrong).
There are too many characters
The nice thing about a show ending is that the writers no longer have to worry about keeping actors around because they signed a five-season contract. If they want to off arguably the two most recognizable, non-Buscemi leads on the show, they can (and unlike Sons of Anarchy, the action won’t feel like it’s stretched out to an excessive degree; eight episodes, instead of 13, really helps). Like the season five poster says, “No one goes quietly,” not when guns are firing.
There aren’t enough female characters
On the plus side, at least Paz de la Huerta’s gone? Anyway, I’ll circle back to this point later, but while this critique might be true, Boardwalk has made the few female characters there are a critical component of the show. Drunk Margaret was a delight, and she’s picked up some crucial life lessons from Nucky, while Sally was as strong and brash and could toss ’em down as well as any fella. As for Gillian…
What’s the deal with the flashbacks?
I was not a fan of the flashbacks for most of this season, and I’m still not sure if they’re necessary to illustrate the story I think Boardwalk is trying to tell. But at least they’re finally more than an excuse to stare at Marc Pickering’s chompers. Let me explain, as briefly as possible, what’s going on: in the present, Gillian is stuck in a teeth-pulling mental asylum where all she can do to keep the shred of sanity she still possesses is write letters to, I think, Nucky (remember, earlier in the season, he received a letter from “Nellie Bly”), who in the past, when she was a thieving monkey, gave her up to the Commodore, the awful man who did awful things to her. Meanwhile, some young whippersnapper has been cozying up to Nucky, and many, including myself, believe that he’s a grown-up Tommy Darmody out to get revenge on the man who killed his father, Jimmy, and turned his grandmother, Gillian, into an old man’s sex slave. Even if that theory’s wrong, it’s clear Gillian will play a major role in the finale.
We already know what’s going to happen
That’s true of Capone, Luciano, and Lansky, among others, but not for the characters BASED on real people, like Nucky and Dr. Narcisse, as well as entirely fictional creations, such as Gillian and Eli. I realize “it’s not about the destination; it’s about the journey” is a trite saying, but I think it applies here. I’ve seen many movies about Capone, but few have rivaled the character exploration Boardwalk has given him, and no actor has embedded the hothead with as much passion as Stephen Graham. It’s been, simply put, fun to watch excellent actors like Vincent Piazza, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Anatol Yusef play these fascinating historical figures, even if their real-life fates are only a Google search away.
Nothing ever happens; it’s just a bunch of guys in suits talking about nothing
In the last episode, a religious zealot Prohibition agent-turned-cuckolded family man sort-of working for Untouchables leader Eliot Ness tried to choke and murder the most famous gangster of all-time, then got shot in the head, but yeah, technically they were wearing suits at the time.
Boardwalk Empire didn’t have to be “THE NEXT SOPRANOS. It’s damn good on its own.
Hells yes. Thank you Josh. I have no idea why we’re not doing recaps of BE episodes. It’s the best show on TV right now, by far – amazing acting, actually interesting storylines, and this season is shaping up to be perhaps its best.
When Van Alden said “I will not be ruled by fear” and then his wife called him to the table, that was AMAZING.
Plus this season is making Margaret likeable (hells if I know how), and Nucky’s back-story is really, really interesting.
Also – Al Capone everything.
F*ck I love this show.
Josh has been doing up discussion posts every week. I was kinda frustrated with the season until the last two weeks, but this show tends to ramp up to its finalies.
Watching Stephen Graham in Snatch and then watching him in BE is something else. That guy’s legit.
Have you seen This is England ?
That kid HAS to be Jimmy’s son. I saw the last episode twice and his father’s mannerisms are indeed imprinted on that kid. Especially, after Mickey Doyle made that joke to him about fucking his mom and his reaction that followed. I bet Nucky will die like Jimmy did maybe somewhere in an isolated place surrounded by rival gangsters at which point his new buddy will reveal his true intentions and avenge his pops. Don’t care what happens to Gillian but I hope they kill off Dr. Narcisse who by now should be on that list of Top tv villains with Gus Fring (Breaking Bad) and Lieutenant Jon Kavanaugh (The Shield).
I decided to rewatch the first 4 seasons before watching this season. I’m almost done with them and should be setup to binge the final season before the last two episodes. It’s just as good on the second watching and maybe better.
Best show on HBO since the Wire.
It has its weaknesses but its one of my favourite shows ever. Maybe I’m a bit of a sucker for the gangster genre and I love the era but it’s genuinely in my top five favourite dramas ever. (Sopranos, Breaking Bad, This is England and Game of thrones being the others)
They made a series out of This is England??
Yeah there’s 2 mini series called This is England ’86 and This is England ’88. They’re incredible. I liked the film but the mini series are something else. Best thing I’ve ever seen on British TV (I’m a brit) and the only British show that I think of that stands up to the big American shows. I can’t recommend them enough. I re-watch them a couple of times a year and they make me laugh and cry every time.
Damn, I know what I’m watching tonight. Thanks man!
My only beef is the absence of The Wire in your list. Have you seen it?
I’m unhappy with the way this show is ending, but that doesn’t detract from my enjoyment of the earlier ones. It’s far better than other critically acclaimed shows like Dexter, Homeland, Downton Abbey, and Masters of Sex.
@JTRO – what’s grinding your gears about this season?
I can’t speak for JTRO but I love the show and also think the season is a disappointment. I see what they’re doing with the flashbacks but still think for an abbreviated final season they take up WAY too much time on the show. Also I’ve read AV Club, Sepinwall, comments here – you still can’t convince me that Van Alden and especially Chalky’s character arcs had satisfying conclusions.
I’m not some simpleton who demands every story have a happy ending or even significant closure but It still sucks seeing a character not get their dues. Even David Simon knew writing The Wire that audiences want / need at least some of their character acs to end on an upbeat note. Chalky lost everything last season because of Narcisse’s machinations…his status, his nightclub, his family (in a figurative sense), his daughter (in a real sense), his reputation, his thang on the side…clearly the last seven years have been terrible for him. Nobody really expected him to come back to AC and become a kingpin again or get welcomed back into his family with open arms, but most of the audience, myself included, was hoping he would at least get to exact some sort of payback on Narcisse. Instead Narcisse played him and executed him. I’m not crying about it but it is a disappointment. Yeah sure, I guess that’s cool that his illegitimate daughter and mistre-sorry, ‘true love’ are going to be alright now (despite the fact there wasn’t really any reason to think Daughter wasn’t doing alright given the way last season ended, certainly no reason to think she’d end up being a kept woman under Narcisse again) but like, the dude completely abandoned his family. It just seems like a really ignoble way for the character to go.
Basically, if someone at least kills Narcisse I’ll be content.
After watching last week’s episode, I thought what a waste not being able to do an entire series with him as Al Capone. I’m not sure how the guy was in real life, but I would like to think that he was close to how he plays him. I’d watch the hell out of him working his way through the ranks to where he is now, even in prison that would be a great show, simply because of the way he’s embraced that character. Boardwalk is a great show, but it is a damn shame that they ultimately wasted a great performance like his.
I would have also liked to see an entire show about Richard Harrow as well, but that’ll never happen either.
Being the penultimate episode and end of the series, it ‘should’ be the best episode yet!
I hope the major character deaths are on par with what we’ve seen lately: off camera gun down (by nobodies), someone shot from behind (by a nobody), someone killed by random gunfire (by nobody), and throat slit from behind (by, you guessed it, another nobody!).
I blindly loved this show once as well. Here’s hoping they end on a high note and change my mind for the series as a whole.
New York henchman #5 kills MIckey Doyle in his sleep
@Duchess ….lol
@Duchess – Mickey Doyle will outlast everyone on this show and then get his own spin-off show called “Better Telegraph Mick!”
The kid does look a lot like Jimmy Darmody but how he would even know he needed to get revenge? I mean, how much would he remember? Maybe he found Richard’s diary or something but that seems kinda lame.
That’s what I’m thinking. How would he even know Nucky killed his dad? He’s been living with whats-her-face and her dad — not Richard (RIP) — for the past 7 years.
Would anyone else have watched a spinoff following Van Alden and Eli capering about Chicago? I could not get enough of those two this season.
I hoped for a half-hour sitcom, called “Coming, Dear.”
@Michael Sean Bradley – Van Alden is killing it this year.
*spoiler alert* was killing it, now he just killed.
Scene idea – Eli and Van Alden are chased by cops through a busy market place. Van Alden ends up with a bucket on each foot and Eli ends up with a water-melon on his head.
Hands down best thing on right now.
@Bawk – Good on ya.
Flashbacks are so fucking terrible. Other than that I have no complaints.
I honestly think this might be the best series I have ever seen. It certainly deserves mentioning in the same breath as Breaking Bad and Deadwood (each of which I like a tad better than The Wire and Mad Men).
Tommy reappearing surprised me but it was payback for his father’s death…don’t like that is grandmother is filling his head with hate. Richard should have lived so he could have told him truth. He was such a great character with goodness in him; what a nice ending had he come together with Tommy so he’d have known the truth. It’s been a good run!!