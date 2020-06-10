After delivering a gripping teaser in early May, HBO is back with an official trailer for its upcoming docu-series I’ll Be Gone In The Dark, which is based on the Michelle McNamara book of the same name.

As fans of true crime and comedian Patton Oswalt know, McNamara died tragically in her sleep in 2016 before finishing her book that focused on solving the infamous cold case of the Golden State Killer. In honor of his late wife’s dedication to the case, Oswalt worked with a team of investigators to finish I’ll Be Gone In The Dark. Two months after it hit shelves, the killer was arrested after decades of eluding law enforcement.

In the upcoming docu-series, not only will McNamara’s extensive research into the Golden State Killer be front and center, but also the crime writer’s intense dedication to telling the victims stories. With interviews from Oswalt, friends, and co-investigators, I’ll Be Gone In The Dark will go beyond the book and also tell the story of McNamara’s fierce determination that led to the capture of a killer.

Here’s the official synopsis from HBO:

I’LL BE GONE IN THE DARK is a detective story told in McNamara’s own words, through exclusive original recordings and excerpts from her book read by actor Amy Ryan. The series draws from extensive archival footage and police files as well as exclusive new interviews with detectives, survivors and family members of the killer to weave together a picture of a complex and flawed investigation. It is a frightening document of an era when victims were often too ashamed to speak out and sexual crime was minimized in the press and the courtroom. Echoing McNamara’s writing, the series gives voice to the victims, and their experiences speak to the far-reaching, human cost of the decades-old case.

I’ll Be Gone In The Dark will debut on HBO on June 28.