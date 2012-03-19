Impeach the President

Unlike some of my colleagues, I would rather set myself ablaze and wade into pool of gasoline than engage in a political discussion on the Internet. Unfortunately, sometimes an issue is so important that it can’t be glossed over. This is one of those times.
Adrian Grenier posted a photo of himself and the prez on his Facebook page earlier today with a message reading, “I promised to make the Entourage movie if he would do a cameo. He agreed. Seriously.”
It was first revealed back in 2008 that the leader of the free world enjoyed watching Entourage and fellow HBO series The Wire. “I never try to analyze these things too much, but I think Obama is someone who believes in family and loyalty,” Entourage creator and executive producer Doug Ellin told the New York Daily News at the time. “And I think at its core, that’s what Entourage is about.” [E! Online]
Now I’m pretty sure this was more of a glad-handing “Yeahyeah whatever, I’ll be in your movie” thing than a hard and firm confirmation, but still, in regards to ALL OF THIS …
Photo credit: Shutterstock
I have never felt more validated for being a Republican.
+1
I might need to register as a Republican for this.
If someone finds a picture of Barack and Doug Ellin together at Jeremy Piven’s house then come November it’ll be “Welcome to the White House President Random-Republican-who-isn’t-John-Huntsman.”
I agree with his stance on The Wire, but football in the groin had a football in the groin.
Could have also gone with:
“I agree with his The Wire enjoying policy but, I don’t agree with his Entourage enjoying policy”
I started to type something like that but I was suddenly possessed and it came out differently. When I came to, I read it, shrugged and clicked Post Comment.
Yeah. He would be wise to NOT mention this during the campaign.
I don’t even dislike Entourage that much. After all, I’m the dude who writes 2000 words recaps of Franklin & Bash. I just expect a little more out of the GD President.
There are some things you just shouldn’t talk about in public, even if joking.
Oh, Obama, no. Not cool. If it weren’t for your NCAA bracket, I’d be super disappointed in you right now.
wait well, maybe he orders a drone strike on Turtle?
Maybe that will be his cameo.
Movie starts with the boy’s plane taking off just as the series ended. Cut to Obama giving an executive order to take it down. 12 F-15’s, in unison, fire an entire armament at the group’s plane. BOOM!
/and the Oscar for best picture goes to…
When Obama turns Entourage down, Bill Clinton will HAPPILY appear instead
This should be all Romney needs to win in November.
Even Otto can’t defend Obama on this one.
Yeah, I got nothing. Yikes.
Let’s move past the politics actually and attack the idea that Entourage is a show about family and loyalty.
I assume by “family and loyalty” he meant “BROS BEFORE HOES, BROS.”
For some reason, I’m suddenly imagining if Doug Ellin wrote Star Wars: “Dude, I mean…dude. You totally like killed my father. Least, that’s what my boy Obi Wan said.”
“Naw bro, I am your Dad’s.”
“Dude. Weak.”
Seriously, I’m gonna show up for a town hall debate in August I’m going to walk right up to the mic and ask “Mr. President…Have you ever hugged it out?”
Then I’m just gonna drop the mic and walk away.
dont forget the vince vaughn quote
Mitt Romney was all set to make a TV cameo too, but then he found out “The Dog Whisperer” wasn’t about the sound of the wind rushing past your strapped-to-the-roof canine.
+1
Poor, poor Seamus.
In this economy……you can’t fault President Obama for exploring his employment options……
However…..for this show……he MAY have a problem……He once called Kanye “an ass”….
Well he may need a job after November. Gotta line up your next job while still working your current one. Very shrewd.
This is so weird, it says I’m signed in as Tom Sellecks Mustache but I’m not Tom Sellecks Mustache.
Back to normal. I don’t hate Entourage but the as an independent, I’m all for abuse of power by Presidents, but the Republicans do it so much better. I mean, come on, Monica Lewinsky and a cameo in the Entourage movie? Entourage is the Monica Lewinsky of HBO shows – attractive to a certain demographic, but totally full of jizz.
Really? I always thought of it as the Mary Todd Lincoln of cable television…
Like the most famous beard of first ladies? I just don’t think Kevin Connolly is that big of a star.
Well, yeah… he’s like 5’4″.
“The state of our Union… is balla.”
*changes channel*
Yeah, what the hell, Danger? I impede you to correct this conundrum post-haste.
Tom Sellecks Mustache; you smell like a young Kirstie Alley…..
Hmm. President likes everything I like but ALSO likes one thing I hate.
Or…
Opponent hates everything I like and likes everything I hate.
When I last signed in, I was Tom Selleck’s Mustache…now it says Reach. I can only assume I blacked out drunk during March Madness and switched my Uproxx name to Reach. It’s the only answer.
Well, now we all know how Obama REALLY feels about abortions.
This might be the worst presidential scandal since Watergate.
Thank god I moved to the Netherlands last week. Now it doesn’t matter who I vote for!
Also Churchill.
Not sure why everyone hates Entourage so much. Drama and Ari basically carried the show for the last 4 seasons, which worked fine for me.
Sigh, bro. Sigh.
What show would Romney cameo? Santorum?
/just curious
//no like this planet anymore
Santorum would cameo on Carnivale, because he identifies with the Kurrgan.
Romney would cameo on Leave It To Beaver.
Santorum would cameo on Queer As Folk. He would only be there to get directions on how to get away from there.
Santorum wants to ban porn and now this?