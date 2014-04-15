A Very Unagi And Scientific Ranking Of The Worst Male Characters On ‘Friends’

I, too, have watched my fair share of Friends, as I’ve probably seen each episode at least 20 times. I’m not bragging, mind you, as I don’t particularly like Friends. Then why, you’re probably asking the air around you, have I watched this show so much? Because I’m fascinated by how horribly the show’s characters were written. On the surface, the core characters of Friends were supposed to be a lovable and relatable group of 20- and eventually 30-something guys and girls who experienced the same life problems that most people faced in the 1990s. Except their problems were always a little more goofy and ridiculous than ours. Last time I checked, Joey never ate rice as a meal for three weeks at a time because he couldn’t find work, Ross never had to tell Ben why his mommy liked his other mommy more than his daddy, and Chandler never had to explain to anyone why he withdrew $1,000 at two strip clubs in one weekend, despite being one of the loneliest bastards to ever make us laugh on NBC’s once legendary Thursday night lineup. But that’s the advantage that TV characters have over us.
The reason that I decided to undertake this latest scientific experiment as a follow-up to my Pulitzer-nominated piece on the girlfriends of Jerry Seinfeld is because I’ve been upset about something for a while. In the Internet’s neverending love of nostalgia for the 80s and 90s, I’ve seen plenty of retrospective features and listicles written about Friends, and one theme that has always stuck with me in a bad way was the idea that Ross Geller was the worst character. I’ve always agreed that Ross was pretty terrible, but on a show with so many awful male characters, was he actually, truly the worst of them all? That’s a really bold statement.
Was he a terrible character whose friends should have shoved into traffic when he shouted, “PIVOT! PIVOT!” as he forced them to move his couch up multiple flights of stairs? Should he have had his teaching license revoked and been shunned by the scientific community when he dated and slept with one of his students? Did he deserve to be fired on a rocket into the sun when he started hooking up with Janice simply because she empathized with his status as a single, divorced dad? Yes on all accounts. But does that automatically make him the worst? That’s up to science.
Known as the UNAGI process, I have examined a very long list of the many male characters that appeared on Friends during the Emmy Award-winning show’s 10 season run. This scientific process uses characteristics such as loyalty, confidence, trustworthiness, career, generosity, impact on other characters, kindness to animals, and general appearance in order to rank each character from 1 to 10, with 1 being the lowest and 10 the highest. Again, this is science, so you cannot get mad at me. Only science, okay?
Not all of the male characters were terrible enough that we would have loathed them if they were real and in our own lives, but the good ones were few and far between. In fact, here’s the very brief list of the show’s so-called “good” male characters:
Roy the Stripper – Played by Danny DeVito, Roy was just a male exotic dancer trying to make some money to get by. So what happened when he showed up to a gig that he was booked for? The women treated him like he wasn’t even human. Why is there so much bullying today? Because of Friends.
Mr. Treeger – The superintendent of the building that Monica, Rachel, Chandler and Joey lived in could and should have tossed all four of them out on their asses because of their violations. Instead, because Joey agreed to help him dance, he let the fact that the guys had pets and Rachel was clogging the garbage chute with pizza boxes slide. Maybe he doesn’t deserve to be excluded, since he should have been fired for not doing his job.
Mr. Zelner – This was the boss that gave Rachel the job after she first kissed him and then yelled at him when he tried to point out that she had ink on her lip. Later, she’d even “accidentally” grab his crotch after he gave her the job. I put accidentally in quotes because Rachel was a bit of a tramp. Look, slut-shaming’s not cool, but neither is dating while you’re pregnant.
Larry the Health Inspector – This was one of Phoebe’s many, many boyfriends, and she used his status as a health inspector to shut down certain establishments that she didn’t like. But when he tried to reprimand Gunther for taking the trash out through the front door of Central Perk, Phoebe stopped him. I can only assume that customers of the coffee shop went on to contract a number of diseases.
Mr. Heckles – He just wanted to live in peace, and Monica and Rachel wanted to be loud and obnoxious. Even after he died because of them (citation needed), he left them all of his belongings.
The Singing Man – He was the random singing neighbor in the season 4 episode, “The One with All the Haste.” I think he was also only one of three black men who ever appeared on the series.
Mike Hannigan – He was played by Paul Rudd, so he was pretty much the best character on the entire series.
And now, I believe I promised you a scientific study. Remember, SCIENCE did this, not me.
Wasn’t Ross an absentee father? That should be quite damning.
The Chanukkah Armadillo tends to disagree.
The lack of use of “the weeny from Turin-y” is disappointing.
i never watched the show. i can’t stand david schwimmer.
Schwimmer is the worst. How was he given a role in Band of Brothers with the rest of that fantastic cast?
Because the character he played on Band of Brothers was the WORST so Schwimmer was perfect. It was the role he was born to play.
Plus, what really have you seen Schwimmer in besides an episode of Band Of Brothers if you’ve never seen Friends?
And playing an A-hole version of himself on Entourage doesn’t count.
Jimmy Fallon was in Band of Brothers? I completely missed that.
@dissident Lol he played A-hole version of himself in Curb Your Enthusiasm also. Comes naturally to him, I guess…
GREENZO, you fuckers!
good ranking. I feel kind of the same about Friends: i’ve seen it so much with all the re-runs, it sometimes could be pretty funny, but man the characters were pretty much all just awful. and lots of guest characters too obviously
Science sucks. Sun revolves around the Earth, bitches.
Nope. Number 1 shouldn’t even be on this list. Selleck’s character was a wealthy, divorced, doctor with the looks and charm to drop the panties of any woman in the room. The other “Friends” characters (male and female) openly lusted for him. What did he do with all of this power? Entered a monogamous relationship with Monica and did stupid shit to please her (see above photo) at every turn. The relationship even ended amicably. On top of that, it was fun, though jarring, when he would enter a scene and make the rest of the Friends cast look like the children they were without even trying.
Yeah, but you just don’t bang your friend’s daughter. He knew her from the minute she was born. Suuuuuuuuper creepy. Like, Twilight-werewolf-instant-love-with-a-vampire-baby creepy.
I know that at least my wife would agree with you – the female Friends fans I know loved Selleck’s character on this show.
“…if science ranked the best female characters on Friends…”
Tell science to get off its lazy ass and get back to work. I DEMAND MORE FREE CONTENT!
While Joey did some pretty messed-up things, he also did a bunch of insanely nice things over the course of the show. I mean, dude was the only one who could be bothered to show up and make time for Phoebe’s birthday dinner, while everybody else bickered about their own stupid crap. Joey wasn’t a terrible person, he was just more of a….dog.
Literally. Loved to eat, loved to hump, and was loyal to the end. Dog. More of a neutral thing.
Not saying your point is wrong, but he showed up to dinner so he could eat. I’m pretty sure he only ever missed a meal the time they were throwing the ball back and forth. It made his pants “a little loose”.
I think, I THINK Sean Penn character is missing in this list… he never could difference Phoebe from Ursula and end up sleeping with both… what?
Agreed. Plus Sean Penn is waaay worse than Brad Pitt in terms of the A-list actor grab.
Good point!
DAMN IT SCIENCE! I can’t believe Ross isn’t number one.
Disclaimer: I watched the first season. That was it.
Is Eddie Manoick “bizarro Ross”? He sure looks like it from that picture.
No, Russ is bizarro Ross.
Marcel is only on the list as an excuse to post that picture of Aniston, right? Genius move.
Not going to lie, the “PIVOT” scene is one of the single funniest scenes in the show’s entire history.
Pre-Monica Chandler shouldn’t be on this list / Post-Monica Chandler should be in the top 10.
I would have also accepted Thin, Druggy Chandler / Fat Chandler.
But either is correct.
This is quite possibly the most accurate article you have ever written.
Please tell my Dad about the shirt tucked into jeans with no belt thing, I just don’t have the heart.
Dear Science: In defence of Frank Jr., Kitty Forman could get it on.
Red Forman would like a word with you.
Can’t argue with science.
Don’t forget Richard also kept tapes of himself having sex with women, which is just douchey to the extreme.
Women shouldn’t date whilst pregnant? I can’t figure out if I’m missing a joke or whether you meant that seriously?
Men also shouldn’t date while a woman they impregnated is still pregnated. Take 9 months to consider your life decisions before you get back in the dating world
Man I really want to like that post because I too disagree that Ross was far from the worst (all the male leads were pretty much equal), but I just can’t get down with the general “I don’t like Friends” tone of the whole thing.
I still think it was a great show and frankly find the idea that because it didn’t depict struggling 20-something life accurately enough to be ridiculous. Granted, this is far from the first time that complaint has been raised. I just watched for the likable characters (yes i like them) and some decent jokes delivered well, which it had in spades.
I appreciate the effort though as I’m pretty sure from a comment months ago you made that you’ve been working on this a long time. No offense or anything.
“I still think it was a great show and frankly find the idea that because it didn’t depict struggling 20-something life accurately enough that it makes it a weak show to be ridiculous”
just fleshing that sentence out, got ahead of myself, comments should have an edit function, etc.
I agree with all of that.
But I dare say Burnsy is in denial about whether or not he likes the show. How do you watch something 20 times if you don’t like it, and you haven’t been assigned it or paid for it? That’s behavior worthy of a cartoon-dumb TV character like Andy Dwyer, or Joey himself.
Oh he totally likes it.
I never thought of it like that: Jack should have killed Richard for stuffing his daughter.
I don’t really agree with the ranking order of the male characters at all and think a few are missing (what about the doctors from NBC’s ER? Sean Penn (as mentioned above)? Joey’s dad?) but hey, it’s science.
That said, I agree 99% with “Mona would be a “Top 3 without question” – the 1% is that Mona was, absolutely, hands down, the best female character on the show. Her only flaw was she showed horrible judgement in dating Ross. But she was so laid back, open minded, absurdly tolerant of Ross’s unbelievably horrid treatment (that list alone could fill its own post), not to mention beautiful. Ross didn’t deserve her, Joey didn’t deserve her, she was too good for the show.
What was wrong with Mona?
@cokebabies Pretty much nothing was wrong with her. That’s basically my point. She was awesome, only losing points for tolerating Ross’s bs.
Brad Pitt’s Will might be my favorite cameo on any show, ever. I have this irrational love of his character.
He was hilarious. And this is probably a stupid way to feel, but the fact that he and Aniston were an item at the time really makes that character a lot of fun for me. I also don’t think he was a terrible person for being mean to someone who used to be mean to him. A bit of an asshole, sure, but understandably so.
All of them.
“Mike Hannigan – He was played by Paul Rudd, so he was pretty much the best character on the entire series.” Mike was one of the shittiest additions to Friends! You dunn goofed so bad already on page 1, but I’ll keep reading to get angrier with you.
from page 2, I would’ve moved Paolo to the top 10, at least
Gunther and Chandler in page 3? Burnsy WhAT THE FUCK?
Page 4 is alright
Dr Richard is the shittiest but Mark who tried to fuck rachel and giver her a job should’ve been #2
Mark, yes! That guy… grr.
I also agree about Paolo. Groping Phoebe is worse than most of the other offenses noted on this list, and he just seemed like a general tool, and also a fuckin’ dunce.
Thank you for doing this, Burnsy. It is a great civic service. I have notes:
-Until just now, I thought I remembered Mr. Morris was played by Dane Cook, which would make him automatic worst-10 material.
-No mention of Danny’s weird relationship with his sister. That’s refreshingly open-minded, haha.
-I love how JCVD played such a dickhead version of himself.
-#29 Steve made me really mad. What a dick.
-Jennifer Aniston in knee-socks and a plaid skirt… mmmmm.
-Carl and Arthur also made me mad.
-I was pretty upset when David didn’t get exempted, but you make a good point about the timing of his return and proposal. Still, you gotta feel sorry for the guy. Very bad luck in his life. I wouldn’t have put him so deep in the list.
-You could not have done a better job choosing the picture for Ross. Bravo!
-What about Sean Penn’s character? What about the dickhead director of that play Joey was in with Dina Meyer? What about BARRY, for fuck’s sake!?
This is the most ridiculous article I have ever read. How much stupid? Unbeatable.
This is a joke right? like some sort of satire or sarcasm or what? because some of this is so outrageous that I feel bad for the keyboard this person used to type this (very long waste) with.
No, it is completely serious and I demand that you not mock my important work.