In Defense Of Zac Efron: We’ve Rounded Up Some Of Television’s Worst Neighbors

With the release of Neighbors, (review here) which tells the story of the friction between a married couple with a baby and a fraternity that moves in next door, I thought it would be an appropriate time to reflect back upon some of television’s worst neighbors. Because let’s face it, while film has had more than its share of crappy and obnoxious neighbors — television has always been an excellent medium to capture the long, drawn out torment that comes with the misfortune of living next door to someone downright terrible.
So with that, I bring you a sampling of the worst neighbors of television history:
Seinfeld — Jerry Seinfeld
Offenses: Being super uptight about everything all of the time. Not having better snacks in his cupboard. Honorable mention: Having stupid hair.
Bad Neighbor Rating: 1.4
King of the Hill — The Hill Family
Offenses: Being ignorant hillbillies. Letting their stupid redneck son come near your innocent genius daughter.
Bad Neighbor Rating: 2.8
Home Improvement — Tim Taylor
Offenses: Constantly asking for the dumbest advice ever to the most easily solvable problems, when you’re just trying to enjoy a quiet afternoon out in your backyard. I mean seriously it’s amazing this guy hasn’t forgotten how to breathe on his own by now.
Bad Neighbor Rating: 3.4
Small Wonder — The Lawson Family
Offenses: Withholding secrets. You just KNOW THEY’RE HIDING SOMETHING SUPER F*CKED UP, and you’re going to get down to the bottom of whatever that is.
Bad Neighbor Rating: 5.7
Alf — Alf
Offenses: Being a freaking alien from another planet. Penchant for eating cats and lurking around in neighbors’ homes. I’d be more than happy to report his fuzzy ass to the Alien Task Force, too.
Bad Neighbor Rating: 6.3
Married With Children — The Bundy Family
Offenses: Constant, mean insults to your appearance and anatomy. Encouraging your first husband to pursue his dream of becoming a forest ranger. No-good hooligan children. Lowering property value.
Bad Neighbor Rating: 8.7
Arrested Development — The Bluth Family
Offenses: Being horrible, unscrupulous people. Trying to connive you into selling company shares. Whoring adult sons out for personal/financial gain. Letting an ostrich loose in your apartment. Possibly murdering you.
Bad Neighbor Rating: 9.6
The Simpsons — Homer Simpson
Offenses: Uh, let’s see. Being indirectly responsibly for the death or your first wife. Getting you married to a Las Vegas hooker. Not returning borrowed household items. To list them all would require more time than this writer has.
Bad Neighbor Rating: 10.0
… can’t tell if sponsored post or not.
Really? Really? No Beavis and Butthead?
The Malcolm in the Middle family has got to be one of the worst neighbors to have.
Yes. There was even an entire episode about their neighbors having a huge party every time they left on vacation.
But Kramer was a real gem to live next to. Or better yet….Newman!
God do I miss the days of teased out blonde haired Christina Applegate. I must have watched 5 episodes in a row this past Sunday morning while coming down from a long night doing too much coke and molly……good times.
Wow, you do coke. That’s so cool.
@TheDongerNeedsFood Yeah, drugs are super cool. I like this guy.
I wish I had some coke right now.
Seriously, its been a while, I’m not an addict, I just would like some. Right now.
Too fucking expensive…
I’m more of a Pepsi guy.
@TheDongerNeedsFood ; you must be a real hoot at parties huh?
What about the Grizwolds and their yuppie neighbors from Christmas Vacation?
Article’s about TV shows.
George HW Bush was a way worse neighbor!
Those memoirs had it coming
No love/hate for Kimmy Gibbler?
Or Steve Urkel?
The family from Malcolm In The Middle must be an 11 then…their whole neighbourhood has a carnival every summer when they go on vacation
How can you not love The Bundys? Anyone who says “Having sex with my wife is like putting gas in a car I already wrecked,” is my friend forever!
Planet Express.