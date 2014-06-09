In ‘Kids React To DuckTales’, Today’s Youth Aren’t A Total Disappointment For Once

In this installment of the Kids React series, the Fine Brothers introduced the children of today to the very much beloved cartoon of our generation, DuckTales. Being that DuckTales is indeed much beloved, I was completely prepared to be outraged at a bunch of know-nothing kids making fun of a cherished cartoon of my childhood — much like they did in the old computer technology and walkman episodes.
So it was a pleasant surprise that the kids who were introduced to DuckTales not only thought that it looked solid, but were surprised by how old it was. And a few of the kids make a good point. Kids shows today overwhelmingly suck. Just stop making new stuff and run repeats of DuckTales, Rescue Rangers, Darkwing Duck, and Animaniacs. The world will be a better place for it.
They need to do Boy Meets World…
My wife got me both DVD sets of Darkwing Duck, and they do *not* hold up. And that hurts me.
That’s funny… A friend and his fiancee, who were both big fans, recently started watching them and said the opposite. Curious to see where I’d fall in the spectrum.
Part of me wants to see them do Animaniacs. The other part says I love it too much, and the opinions of 10 little kids might be too much for me to handle.
Aside from the then-timely topical references, Animaniacs still holds up. My youngest (8) watches it on DVD and the Hub.
Don’t forget Pinky and the Brain and Freakazoid.
Freakazoid is the poor man’s The Tick.
Agreed. The Tick > Freakazoid, though Freakazoid Theme > Everything ever.
If Disney made a new DuckTales movie it would make a ton of money. Craig Ferguson could voice Scrooge.
I…can’t not want that. I must have that.
Just get Alan Young to voice him still. He did the VA work in DuckTales: Remastered
I hate your children, who obviously have the worst taste in everything.
What’s wrong with little kids that say they’re too old to watch something like Ducktales? I’m a man, I’m 40 and I would watch Ducktales.
Ducktales is great. The Ducktales NES game is greater.
Killer game for the game boy too. Talespin cartoon was good as well.
Scrooge swimming in a gold money pit was the Huell laying on a pile of money in its day.
You can tell Dash, 9, has never had his ass kicked.
Give it 20 months.
The girl in the banner picture is dressed like George R.R. Martin. That weirds me out.
When I was a kid (70’s/80’s), Loony Toons were the best cartoons, and they were positively ancient. Some things are just timeless.
I’m just surprised that the gags weren’t stolen for other cartoons. Like with music, where you hear a song and then years later you find out it was a cover or that the main part of it was sampled. You’d think someone would have pillaged the humor and used it in their own shows.
Jesus…someone named their kid Maxim.
Maxim is a pretty common name in Russia. I hope, for that kid’s sake he’s Russian.
Maxim is a very common Russian name and in one of the video’s he tells us he speaks Russian fluently and kinda speaks with an accent so he is most likely Russian
“They were all dancing and diving into the money they stole.” That’s some healthy cynicism. McDuck was definitely a criminal.
Muppet Babies!!!! My absolute favorite cartoon from childhood and I’m sure it’ll never be available on DVD or return to television because of royalties! #bringbackmuppetbabies
I THREW A ROCK AT HIM
I had no idea that Duck Tales was in reruns when I first started watching it. Revelations all over today.