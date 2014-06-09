In ‘Kids React To DuckTales’, Today’s Youth Aren’t A Total Disappointment For Once

In this installment of the Kids React series, the Fine Brothers introduced the children of today to the very much beloved cartoon of our generation, DuckTales. Being that DuckTales is indeed much beloved, I was completely prepared to be outraged at a bunch of know-nothing kids making fun of a cherished cartoon of my childhood — much like they did in the old computer technology and walkman episodes.

So it was a pleasant surprise that the kids who were introduced to DuckTales not only thought that it looked solid, but were surprised by how old it was. And a few of the kids make a good point. Kids shows today overwhelmingly suck. Just stop making new stuff and run repeats of DuckTales, Rescue Rangers, Darkwing Duck, and Animaniacs. The world will be a better place for it.