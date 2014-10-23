In Shocking News, Kat Dennings Admits She Was A Goth Kid Growing Up

Look I suppose 2 Broke Girls is still on the air or something. That’s why Kat Dennings is on Conan dressed like a Saudi housewife while dropping revelations about her past left and right.
Did you know Kat Dennings was a goth girl as a child? Don’t pretend that you did because this is the Internet and you’re too cool for whatever juvie program you were forced into. Act like you know because it was written in the stars the first time we all laid eyes on her. Here’s some adorable proof:
My first thought was the kid from Cops And Robbersons starring Chevy Chase, but I know that’s only because my brain is hurt real bad. Her true inspiration came from Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family, memorably brought to life by Christina Ricci. This leads me to the obvious thought: team-up motion picture.
All grown up and starring in a low budget, grindhouse, hard-boiled detective story. We can call it Lady Goth Detectives (go screw, Russel Brand and Noel Fielding) and they can make out. Maybe solve crimes. Let’s just allow things to unfold naturally.
Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs are both solid comedic actresses with fantastic chemistry, as well as both being smoking hot on top of it. They are the Trenton Thunder (AA) to the New York Yankees of Allison Brie and Gillian Jacobs. They even have Garret Morris from 1970s SNL instead of Chevy Chase and an annoyingly unfunny Korean guy on the show, so the Community analogy holds up.
2 Broke Girls started out being just an awful show. Now, I consider it a crime against these two fairly talented women who are wasted on the absolute bottom of the barrel that is this dreck. God, I loathe that show.
Hell, I’ll support that.
I would say you are right. Together on that show, no good but if they got their own separate vehicles then they’d be gold.
You started off poorly but finished so strongly.
Great take and one that I can get behind.
She was well inspired. Addams Family Values rules.
TRUTH. Raul Julia was hilarious in both those movies.
i feel like i would enjoy taking her to dinner.
There is not a shortage of pictures of huge canned goth girls. Thank Cthulhu for that.
@Biff
How many aren’t fat though? Kat Dennings is certainly a wonderful outlier due to her huge cans and flat stomach.
“Her true inspiration came from Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family, memorably brought to life by Christina Ricci. This leads me to the obvious thought: team-up motion picture.”
That’s not where that thought led me at all.
Kat Dennings and Christina Ricci. There’s a thought that’s going to be stuck in my head and thank you for that.
3 things:
1. Why is she yelling?
2. Tits
3. Legs
4. Chompers