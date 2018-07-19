Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

From outrageous successes like American Vandal, to the lesser fare afforded by shows like Kiss Me First, 13 Reasons Why, and The Rain, Netflix is going hard when it comes to producing new original series aimed at teenage audiences. It doesn’t look like this trend will be changing anytime soon, as the streaming giant dropped the first trailer for its next offering, Insatiable, on Thursday, and you know what? That’s okay, because it looks like it might be a winner. That, or at least the dramedy billed with the tagline “rage before beauty” is capable of throwing a few good punches.

Starring former Disney Channel star Debby Ryan, along with television veterans Alyssa Milano and Dallas Roberts, Insatiable promises to be one hell of a fun, engrossing, and sadistic ride:

For years, Patty (Debby Ryan) has been bullied, ignored, and underestimated by those around her because of her weight. But now that she finds herself suddenly thin, Patty is out for payback against anyone who has ever made her feel bad about herself. Bob Armstrong (Dallas Roberts), a disgraced attorney whose true passion is coaching beauty pageant contestant, is the only one who sees Patty’s potential, and takes her under his wing — first as a legal client, and then as a pageant contestant whom he coaches toward becoming the top pageant queen in the country. But Bob and his wife Coralee (Alyssa Milano) have no idea how deep Patty’s rage goes, or how far she will go to exact revenge on anyone who has ever wronged her. Bullies beware: payback’s a bitch, revenge is sweet, and if you cross Patty, you’ll be her next treat.

But seriously, I’m not kidding. A lot of punches are thrown throughout the nearly two-minute trailer, especially during its final moments. Also, I’m pretty sure Ryan’s Patty sets some dude on fire at one point. We’ll find out when Insatiable‘s first season drops on August 10th.