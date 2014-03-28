Who Does The Internet Think Will Die In The Fourth Season Finale Of ‘The Walking Dead’?

Truthfully, I have no real idea who is going to die. Based on comments that Robert Kirkman has made, we know that apparently NO ONE is safe (even Rick and Daryl), and it’s likely — according to this interview with Kirkman — that the season will end on a shocking cliffhanger, and we’ll be left scratching our heads all summer long. I think it’s somewhat safe to assume that Joe and his grumpy marauders will bite it (or at least, a few of the marauders will), but among the regular cast members, I’m simply not sure. But looking around the Internet, I can tell you that there’s a lot of guessing about who it might be, so let’s take a look at some of the clues the Internet has provided.
Minor spoilers (from promos) below.
First of all, I don’t know why AMC doesn’t provide us with cool promos like this one from the Philippines, which will likely be yanked by day’s end, so watch it while you can. There are no major spoilers in it or anything, but it definitely gives us an idea of what to expect at Terminus this Sunday night, and what to expect in the Rick/Carl/Michonne storyline.
There will definitely be showdowns.
It also appears as though Rick is going to lose his mind, and maybe that’s because Carl dies? Or more likely, it’s because Carl is in danger’s way?
Is that where the episode will end? On that cliffhanger?
Readers over on The Walking Dead forums think the more likely characters to die are Beth, Joe, and/or Bob. If it is Beth, someone over on Reddit pointed to this potential foreshadowing.
The least likely to die according to that forum: Abraham, Rick, Michonne, and Carl.
AMC has a new poster which not only strongly suggests that Beth will return in the finale, but is this a hint as to her fate?
There’s a similar poster with Carol on it, and Carol is not a terrible guess. Carol was actually supposed to die in season three. As you recall, Hershel was also supposed to die earlier in the series, and he finally met his demise earlier this season. Maybe Kirkman has kept Carol on as long as he could? Maybe her borrowed time is up?
Some people around the Internet are suggesting it might be Maggie, based on the fact that she burned that photo of herself in the last episode. That would SUCK. Screencrush dismisses that possibility based on the fact that Maggie has the most sex appeal among the cast (Rosalita could fill that vaccuum), but they also suggest that Glenn is the MOST likely to die, based on the fact that too often characters who go through the kind of journey Glenn has had during the last eight episodes end up dead. Screencrush also ranks Daryl uncomfortably high.
Meanwhile, over on EW, they don’t have any strong reasoning behind their predictions, but they think the most likely death victims might be Bob, Sasha, Carol, and Rick. If they’re going with the most undercooked character, maybe Sasha is the most likely choice, though I’d be bummed to lose the possibility of a Bob and Sasha relationship next season.
It feels like one of the more unpredictable season finales (and I’m not even sure if the comic-book readers have some inside knowledge), but another strong possibility is that NO major character dies. The series has been known to knock off characters in mid-season finales, but as Forbes points out, the only MAJOR character to die in any of the season finales so far has been Andrea. It’s usually only secondary characters, which points to Joe, the marauders, maybe Mary, or possibly Rosalita. The series doesn’t really need to kill anyone major off; it’s a season finale, so the ratings will obviously already be there. It’s probably more important to establish interest in next season, which is where the cliffhanger comes in.
In any case, I’m sure it will be a huge episode, so if you’re not watching live, make sure to stay off social media.
I’m going with Carol. Her plot line is basically used up now that the girls are dead and she fessed up to Tyrese. She is also carrying a lot of baggage after killing ole crazy ass blonde girl. She will sacrifice herself for someone and die.
Makes sense. It would be consistent with how we followed Andrea for (too much of) season three, only to have her die at the end.
Fine with that.
But based on your thought process… I would think she still needs screen time with Daryl before being (hopefully) decapitated violently.
Someone young, too. Maybe Carol sacrifices herself for Beth, clearing up that ‘ship?
Unfortunately, I agree with the reasoning. It’s a shame, Carol is one of the few characters that has really grown through the entire series, I feel like the amount of people who like her has gone up and up and up.
Also let’s stop equating Rosalita and Magie. They arent even close. Maggie>Rosalita
I’d like for Maggie and Rosalita to be very close to each other.
As a comic reader, I have some insight on who might NOT die, simply based on ways they die/further roles they play in the comic, but we’re pretty much at the “all bets are off” point now
Based off of the comics, I still think it’s going to be Rick or Maggie.
It will not be Rick since he’s as close as there is to a main character. I don’t think you can go off the timeline in the comics either. There are plenty of characters who have not died who are dead in the comics and others who are dead on the show but not in the comics.
That’s why I’m going off the comics. I think that someone from the comics who isn’t dead, will die Sunday night.
its gonna be glen or maggie. I think they’re following the comics just enough and glen gonna die.
If the show wants us to really hate Negan once he appears though, he has to be the one to do it.
Exactly, If the show is going to kill Glenn it has to be at Negan’s hands.
If anyone dies it will be Carol…full circle with her character.
I’m fine with anyone but Beth and Daryl… I think the internet calls me a shipper for them, whateverthefuck that means?!
Also, if someone has to go, and if the rumors of canibals are true, I would like that character to be unknowingly served to the rest of the cast to eat:
Bob – “Hmmm… this meat is so tender and delicious… what is it?”
Terminus Hippie – “Glenn.”
Bob – “WHAT?! …I always thought I didn’t like Asian food, but long duck fuck it! This is GREAT!!!”
The do need to kill some characters, though. I’m hoping they drop at least 3 or 4. They have more main characters to sustain right now than at any other point in the series, and it cuts the time up a little too much. Either they need to cull, or they’re going to need to drop a few down to minor characters. Otherwise we’re going to have a Lost-type situation where it takes 4 episodes to check in with everyone.
My votes? Glenn, Rick, Rosita & Judith. Second picks are Carol and Carl. Ideally, all 5, and bring Morgan back.
I can’t handle another fucking Rick mental breakdown, I just can’t.
They’ve already killed the characters I was invested in. They now have characters that are boring and have very little personality. They’re going to need to kill a lot more people to get me back into this show.
Glenn, Maurauders, Tyreese, Beth are my guesses. I would also rate Tara and Daryl high, and say that Rick accidentally shoots Daryl.
I can’t imagine they’re going to kill off Glenn….he’s got a somewhat significant role to play in the Negan storyline if/when they go there on the show. If I had chips to put on the table, I’d be putting them on Carol and Tara.
Some comics spoilers here:
But maybe they will move up Carl getting shot to now and use that as the cliffhanger. Let the audience spend the next 6 months wondering if they actually just killed off Carl and fairly gruesomely at that.
Glen and Carol are my bets for most likely (if anyone). Rick looks like he killed a lot of people this episode. Perhaps because of something that “happens” to Carl.
I’m definitely betting on either Glenn or Maggie. That whole picture burning, “I’ll never leave your side” scene was way too odd for either/both of them not to die.
I just watched the NZ promo, and it looks like it’s going to be a blood bath. Plus a new character introduced. [www.youtube.com]
I’m thinking 2 major deaths: Carol and Glenn.
Carol has made her transformation from victim wife to badass mom. When her kid died, she became badass mom to whatever kids were handy, now they’re gone, so she’s pretty much finished her arc.
Glenn had just had his “Hero Moment” with his stupid charge through extreme danger to see his love, and on WD Hero Moments often = Last Moments.
glen/maggie or michonne/carl Beth is totally bbq at this point.
Beth will be cannibalized in Terminus. Just sayin.
Like others have said Rick, Carl and Lil Ass-kicker are safe. Tyrese is safe too. And next season will be the trip to Washington so Abraham and crew will be good. So Glen, Maggie, Daryl, Sasha and Bob are high on the list. But most likely Daryl’s crew and Beth are top of the list.
Judith is done.
As in well done and served with a Bearnaise sauce.
So it turns out no one died. Amazing.