Is FX’s ‘Fargo’ Coming Back For Another Season? You Betcha.

We assumed as much, but now it’s official: FX has renewed Fargo for a second season. Noah Hawley will return as showrunner/creator/riddle-writer, but otherwise, everything else will be different: new setting, new cast of characters, new way of murdering Stephen Root, probably.
Per FX’s announcement this morning at the Television Critics Association press tour, “The new chapter of the Fargo story will feature an all-new cast of characters, a new time period and a new ‘true crime’ story that will unfold over the course of 10 episodes.” (Via)
The earliest we’ll see a new episode is in fall 2015, but still:
You said it, Billy Bob.
fall 2015?
but, but that’s like a year away!
Ah gee wiz! That’s great news.
Anyone else care to join the: “Indifferent To The Fargo Television Program” club with me?
Here’s hoping we find out what happened in Sioux Falls. Though I guess that’s out since they said “all-new” characters, and that story would have at least had to have a young version of Molly’s dad.
I don’t know, “new time period” makes me think the Sioux Falls thing has legs.
“Young Lou” counts as a pretty-new character, anyway.
@Otto Man It really did seem like they were setting it up. Giving it just enough attention to make us curious, but not saying much of anything about it. Fingers crossed! I want to see baby Molly.
Ever since he made a vague reference to sitting on his porch with a loaded shotgun to protect his family from some abstract entity of pure evil I’ve been drooling for a prequel season focused on young Lou.
Fall 2015? Geez oh petes
Called it during the first season run! Season two set in 1979. I’m sure everyone else did too. It’s the little victories, dontcha know.
For next seasons bad guy I want Michael Shannon or Timothy Olyphant. Just because.