Is FX’s ‘Fargo’ Coming Back For Another Season? You Betcha.

We assumed as much, but now it’s official: FX has renewed Fargo for a second season. Noah Hawley will return as showrunner/creator/riddle-writer, but otherwise, everything else will be different: new setting, new cast of characters, new way of murdering Stephen Root, probably.

Per FX’s announcement this morning at the Television Critics Association press tour, “The new chapter of the Fargo story will feature an all-new cast of characters, a new time period and a new ‘true crime’ story that will unfold over the course of 10 episodes.” (Via)

The earliest we’ll see a new episode is in fall 2015, but still:

You said it, Billy Bob.

