Is Louise Belcher Actually The Best Character On TV? 5 ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Episodes That Make The Case.

Picking a favorite Bob’s Burgers character is not an easy task. All five members of the Belcher family have their charms, and even supporting characters like Teddy, Zeke, and Jimmy, Jr. are quite likable as well. But while Tina Belcher was recently named the best character on TV, let’s remember that her younger sister Louise is pretty awesome too. The youngest Belcher is great at giving the business to her family, and her manic energy often drives the show. Here are five episodes of Bob’s Burgers that showcase Louise at her best.
“Carpe Museum” – Original Air Date: May 5, 2013
Bob tries to be the strict parent, but deep down, there’s a side of him that wants to cut loose and have some fun. Of course, Louise realizes this and plays right into it. When Bob and Louise are both stuck on a field trip that they don’t want to be on (who would ever want to be around Mr. Frond for an entire day?) Louise convinces him to sneak into the Amazon exhibit that was blocked off to the public. Of course, they end up in grave danger, and poor Regular-Sized Rudy almost doesn’t get to his inhaler in time, but the road there was quite fun. And at the end, when Louise reluctantly admits that she really does admire her father, it’s one of the sweetest moments in the show’s history.
“Boyz 4 Now” – Original Air Date: April 28, 2013
Liking a boy is the last thing Louise would ever want to do, so when she develops a crush on Boo-Boo (who, to be fair, is pretty damn adorable) at a Boyz 4 Now concert, she doesn’t know what to do with herself. This leads to a great scene of her running frantically around the arena (“Cute? He’s the reason faces were invented, you idiot!”), before she finally decides the only way to move past this is to slap Boo-Boo right in the face. She and Tina sneak onto the bus, and she gets her wish. In the end, she realizes that developing a crush is difficult thing, and develops more respect for Tina — who crushes on every boy she meets — as a result. To her credit, Tina remains humble (“I’m no hero, I put my bra on one boob at a time just like everyone else.”).
“Ear-sy Rider” – Original Air Date: September 30, 2012
Louise’s bunny ears are an inseparable part of who she is. The show doesn’t mention this very often, but it’s impossible to think of her without them . So, when some punk skater kid steals them, it’s a little heartbreaking to see. Of course, he doesn’t know what he’s up against, and after an intense game of cat-and-mouse, she gets them back. Still, let’s hope we never have to see Louise without her beloved ears again — she clearly felt naked without them.
“Slumber Party” – Original Air Date: January 5, 2014
Louise is not exactly what you’d call a social butterfly. While Tina wants to have friends, but isn’t all that good at making them, Louise would happily wreak havoc by herself, and occasionally come to the defense of Tina and Gene. So, when Linda makes her hold a slumber party, she naturally bristles at the idea. After trying in vain to end the sleepover early, Louise ends up discovering that her friend Jessica has a bedwetting problem that she’s desperately trying to hide from everyone else. When Jessica realizes that Louise has discovered her secret, she fears she’ll be mocked relentlessly at school, but Louise tells her she would never do that. It’s a nice moment, and a reminder that while Louise might be anti-social, and she might like to create mischief, she also has a surprisingly strong moral compass.
“Mazel-Tina” – Original Air Date: March 16, 2014
Louise certainly can put her parents through some hell, but she also has a code of honor. So, when she sees Tammy — who had previously given Tina a hard time in Season 2’s “Bad Tina” — acting like a “bat-zilla” at her Bat Mitzvah, she decides to let her know exactly how awful she’s being. Naturally, this happens inside a giant replica of Tammy’s head that gets covered in guacamole. In any event, Louise helps Tammy become a better person, and does a huge favor for her big sister, by making Tammy promise that she’ll invite Tina to all her parties from now on. She may be a terror at times, but deep down, she has a heart of gold.
