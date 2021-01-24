When The Walking Dead set an end date for the series (late 2022) and extended Season 10 another six episodes, fans probably starting thinking about the end game. There are only 30 episodes remaining, and on a show like The Walking Dead, we can probably expect a number of people to die between now and the end. The only two people we know will survive are Carol and Daryl, who will get their own spin-off, and if cost-saving measures are part of the reason that The Walking Dead is ending now, it’s probably safe to assume that the show’s other two biggest remaining stars, Maggie and Negan, may not make it to the end, either.

In fact, it’s possible that one of those characters may not even make it until Season 11, or at least that’s what a number of fans fear after the latest The Walking Dead trailer. Those fans have reason to be concerned because there are a number of red-flags in the trailer.

“He asked how his daddy died,” Maggie says in the trailer, referring to his son Hershel (who also makes a brief appearance). “I told him that a bad man killed him. And he wanted to know if that bad man got what he deserved.”

That bad man is Negan, and so far as Maggie is concerned, he most certainly has not gotten what he deserved. She’s along with her mask-wearing ninja friend, and she may decide that now is the time for Negan to get his just desserts.

There’s another clue, too, that suggests Negan’s days may be numbered. At the end of the trailer, Negan sees a hallucination of himself delivering his iconic TWD line, “Little pig, little pig. Let me in.” Viewers of the series know that hallucinations often accompany death scenes.

Fans of the series, and especially fans of Negan, are worried about what’s to come.

I'm still excited for the episode, I'm just worried about future episodes after it. Plus the whole "backstory equals a character is gonna die" bullshit is lingering in my head now. I just wish they would confirm a Negan Lives spinoff finally so I don't have to worry anymore — 🌪️Jer The Tornado Guy🌪️ (@SkulleeMonster) January 23, 2021

i think negan will die just as he's about to complete his redemption arc, and that he dies at the hands of maggie/hershel jr — L O T T I E | -71:08:00:00 (@punkusannus) January 23, 2021

as much as i want him to live and have a happy (ish) ending like in the comic, i’m 100% sure that negan will die either saving hershel’s life or at the hands of hershel https://t.co/pwb8xkVac9 — euan (@euantdr) January 21, 2021

i am even more convinced maggie's gonna kill negan now :O is this how they end s10??? — dantes (@jezebeIinhell) January 21, 2021

I want Daryl to kill Maggie if she tries to kill Negan bro I don’t want negan to die 😔 — ︎ (@meechdagamer) January 21, 2021

The worry is warranted. The extended Season 10 does feature the Negan origins story, which is exactly the kind of story that precedes a big death on this series. Moreover, while Negan is not dead in the comics, he more or less disappears from the storyline after The Whisperer War, so there’s no source material that follows Negan to The Commonwealth. On the other hand, Robert Kirkman has written a one-shot story called “Negan Lives,” which fills readers in on Negan’s whereabouts after The Whisperer War and into the future, which could make an excellent premiere installment of The Walking Dead anthology series.

The Walking Dead returns on February 28th.