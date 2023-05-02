In 2020, 50 Cent’s Power Universe was expanded to have three spin-offs while the original Power series would come to an end. Fast forward to today and two of those spin-offs, Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan have completed their second seasons while the remaining spin-off, Power Book IV: Force, has yet to begin its own. After a successful inaugural season, Power Book IV: Force was renewed for season two and that leaves us with one question:

Is There A Power Book IV: Force Season 2 Release Date?

At the moment, the answer to that is: no. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if it’s coming soon. With Power Book II: Ghost wrapping up in the next couple of weeks, it would be no surprise to us if Power Book IV: Force returned for season two the same week as the Power Book II: Ghost. If you recall, earlier this year the second season of BMF concluded the same night as the season three premiere Power Book II: Ghost. If this isn’t the case for Power Book IV: Force, then we could probably expect the Power Universe to take a break for the summer and return for the fall.

One thing to note about the upcoming season of Power Book IV: Force is that there will be a new showrunner in town. Robert Munic, who initially had the role, exited prior to season one due to creative differences. Power Universe creator Courtney A. Kemp assumed the role for season one and it was later announced that Gary Lennon would be the show’s new showrunner for season two. Lennon was previously an executive producer on the original Power series.

‘Power Book IV: Force’ season one is available to watch on STARZ.