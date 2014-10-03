Either ‘Twin Peaks’ Is Coming Back Or David Lynch Is F*cking With Us

In the final episode of Twin Peaks, Laura Palmer appears to Agent Cooper in the Black Lodge, and tells him, “I will see you again in 25 years.” That was 23 years ago, but the episode itself takes place on March 26, 1989, which was, well, let’s just say there’s a reason why Double R Diner fans are setting themselves up for disappointment when this turns out to be a commercial for gum, or something.
That’s a quote from the show. But so is: “When two separate events occur simultaneously pertaining to the same object of inquiry, we must always pay strict attention.” So what the BOB is going on?
The Entire Mystery Blu-ray release happened just a few months ago, so that’s not what they’re tweeting about today. Now with David Lynch recently hinting at a return to Twin Peaks (“Just wait and see!” ), could a revival finally be fact instead of rumor? Are we going to see a third season (on Netflix perhaps?) or will there be a sequel (or another prequel) to the Twin Peaks movie? (Via)
I have no idea, but as long as Kyle MacLachlan’s in…
…so am I.
Judging by the way Lara Flynn Boyle looks these days I think he is going to remake The Elephant Man with her.
You ain’t kidding. Kirstie Allie looks younger in comparison. Also fuck Boyle. She’s the reason Coop yelled out “How’s Annie” instead of “How’s AUDREY”… oh well.
You mean “How’s Donna”? Or am I missing some behind the scenes story?
Right, but Boyle played Donna, so it’s the Audrey part that confused me.
He was supposed to have an affair with Audrey but real-life girlfriend Boyle nixed it.
Diane. Remind me to find out what these tweets are about.
This was delightful
MacLachlan stopped me dead channel flipping the other night on… Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
He has wandered far afield.
Is it wrong that I’m just hoping for a Gordon Cole spinoff show?
Please please please be something to look forward to!
Boyle objected to Cooper and Audrey getting together for whatever re . Then McLachlan “agreed” by saying Coop wouldn’t date a high schooler.
My kingdom for an edit/delete button. This was gonna be a response for up top. Meh
Boyle’s ego was something of an industry joke after the series. I remember when she went up for Men In Black 2 everyone was going “alien she-bitch? So she’s playing herself”. Even Jack Nicholson piped up once or twice and he never talks about his home life.