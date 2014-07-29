‘It Wasn’t Always This Way!’: 5 Early ‘Family Guy’ Episodes Even The Haters Have To Admit Are Great

Family Guy has been on the air for 15 years now, and there’s *some* debate over its quality in recent years. The show felt dumbed-down when it returned to the airwaves in 2005, and in 2011, even Seth MacFarlane admitted it should probably be canceled (Keep cashin’ dem checks, Seth!). But as public opinion has turned on Family Guy, it’s important to realize that the show wasn’t always like this. The first three seasons were not only hilarious, but far less cynical. With that in mind, let’s take a look back at five early Family Guy episodes that even the most ardent detractor would have to admit are pretty damn funny.
5. “Fifteen Minutes Of Shame” – Original Air Date: April 25, 2000
There was a time when Meg was characterized as a real teenage girl with actual feelings, and not just a punching bag for the rest of the family to unload on. While Meg is embarrassed by her family here, they generally mean well, and in the end she realizes how much she loves all of them. That would NEVER happen today, where Meg openly hates her family, and they hate her back. It’s been discouraging to see the show go down this route because in the early days, this show had something resembling a soul, before becoming so mean-spirited in its later years. There’s plenty of great gags here, like the hilariously awkward scene at the Lobster Shanty (“she means your nipples are stickin’ out!”), and they’re time on the Springer-esque talk show when Peter yells “who are you callin Uncle Tom!” just because it feels like the right thing to yell out. This episode embodies how good the characterization used to be on this show, back when that was something the writers still cared about.
4. “Mr. Griffin Goes To Washington” – Original Air Date: July 25, 2001
Peter’s toy company (Hey, remember when that was Peter’s job?) is bought out by an evil tobacco conglomerate, and hilarity ensues. There’s just so many great bits here – the exploding company suckup robot who is destroyed with a logical paradox (Wait, did Family Guy actually do that before Futurama? I think so!), and Martha Stewart moving in with the Griffin’s and FINALLY letting out a fart when the rest of the family leaves the house. Other great bits include the That Girl parody (Ok, The Simpsons did that first. But it was still funny.), and Peter’s meeting with the cigarette company executives (“What about that sign that says the drawing was not made in art class, we really do want kids to start smoking?”). Of course, Peter does the right thing in the end and speaks out against the evils of smoking. But what matters most is how we get there, and this is one of the funniest episodes in the entire series.
3. (tie) “Road To Rhode Island” – Original Air Date: May 30, 2000, “Road To Europe” – Original Air Date: February 7, 2002
Yeah, I couldn’t pick from either of the first two “Road To….” episodes. These are one of the few aspects of the show that has remained strong in the show’s later years, but the first two will always be my favorites. In the first episode, we see one of the first few emotional moments between Brian and Stewie, as Brian copes with finding out that his mother is dead – and her family had her stuffed. There’s also some great bits of the two of them on the road, like the hotel owner struggling to describe the “blunt instrument” that he uses to beat people with bad credit cards (“I guess it’s kinda like a bat…”).
Meanwhile, the Europe adventure is brilliant in its own right, with Brian and Stewie’s adventures around the world all being hilarious. Particularly inspired is the bit where the fly around in a hot air balloon, and discover that from that view, the Earth actually looks just like a World Map – and with such nice lettering! They get stoned in Amsterdam, and find out that the German tourism industry is covering up some key events that took place between 1939 and 1945 (“EVERYONE WAS ON VACATION!”). In the end, Stewie’s dream of finding happiness in London falls through, but he realizes he has Brian there for him. The relationship between Brian and Stewie is one of the few things about this show that held up over the years, and these episodes did a great job of establishing it.
2. “Emission Impossible” – Original Air Date: November 8, 2001
As much of an evil genius as Stewie is, he was just as nervous about the arrival of a new baby as any little kid would be. So, he chooses the only logical option – go inside Peter’s testicle, and destroy every last sperm in there. Stewie listening to Air Supply while blasting away tiny sperm in his little spaceship just works perfectly, and of course, Stewie has his first encounter with his half-brother Bertram, who would go into be his nemesis in later episodes as well. One particularly funny gag is Stewie building a robot Peter to insult Lois (“I was in the can, because kissing you made me barf!”). Of course, nowadays Peter actually would say terrible things to his wife like that, so it’s nice to remember the earlier years, where the characters were actual human beings. Mostly though, this is just a great episode. Who doesn’t love Stewie and Bertram singing “Up Where We Belong?” Joe Cocker would be proud.
1. “Da Boom” – Original Air Date: December 26, 1999
One of the funniest 22 minutes of television ever produced. Beyond featuring the original Giant Chicken Fight, this one featured the A&E Biography of Twink the Twinkie Mascot (“We put a stop to the baton. We figured he was different enough already.”) and, of course, Stewie turning into an octopus (“I’ll show you inky!”). The funniest bit here might be their encounter with Randy Newman, who just spends the whole day singin’ ’bout what he sees. But really, you can’t go wrong. Nearly every gag works, as the idea of Quahog turning into a post-apocalyptic wasteland allowed for the show to embrace it’s weirdest tendencies.
Those first three seasons really were something else. I put them up against the first three seasons of any show
Still the only 3 I have on DVD.
Agreed. All down hill from there though.
Yeah, there was a time when this show had some heart behind it. Then all the characters just became extreme, off-putting versions of themselves and any actual human elements or emotions were tossed out, and everything went to shit.
That pretty much nails what I don’t like about Family Guy. There’s not heart. It’s sort of the same reason why I don’t like Always Sunny. The characters are terrible just to be terrible. I don’t hate it, but it just isn’t my thing.
@L Dubba E I’m glad to see someone else who feels that way about Its Always Sunny. I can even look past some awful people, but add in the yelling and I’m out. And they’re so dumb. Like sad dumb, not comical dumb.
@L Dubba E & @Dave Star Prepare to be flamed. I’m with you guys though. I’ve been burned for sharing that opinion before.
I mean it’s definitely “to each his/her own” but I feel that Family Guy used to have heart, while Always Sunny was never meant to. I do find it very comical to see how low the characters in Sunny can go, yet they rarely face consequences so they always think they are right and the world is wrong.
I think most of the Haters are fans of the first few season before it was cancelled and then brought back as a shell of its former self.
Guilty as charged.
Preach.
Word.
Dude My Car Is Not Where I Left It But Praise Allah No One Was Hurt!
This^
One of my favorites of the first three seasons is Brian Wallows and Peter’s Swallows. It has birds in Peter’s beard, a fun song and an emotional moment followed by a laugh about a dead body.
This.
The original Road to Rhode Island is best remembered for the Bin Laden gag at the airport, until they censored it for being too spot on I guess.
I love the bit in RtRI when they are in the back of the truck and Brian talks to the Spanish fellow and he says whatever in English and then the line about “No. Just that last part and this part explaining it. Que?”
I’ve started to learn just enough French to use my own version of that line.
I’m kind of stunned to recall it was airing back in ’99. Oh God, my life, MY LIFE!
“Optimus Prime is Jewish?!”
Megatron Griffin is not.
I’m by no means a Family Guy fan, but my God do I love the Dukes of Hazzard episode “To Live and Die in Dixie”. The running jokes with Herbert the old pervert trying to seduce Chris, the raccoons jumping out of everywhere, and then the Civil War reenactment are all hilarious. I still quote that episode frequently 12 years later.
God, yes. I still laugh hysterically when Brian tries to jump in the General Lee.
The little hick girl has one of the best lines they’ve ever done – “My daughter would loooove youuuuuu.”
Fun fact, that little hick girl was Dakota Fanning.
MY BIG OL FATASS BABY LOVES TO EAT
My favorite part is when the Southern guy just casually kicks the dead robber into the river.
Brian hitting the window makes me laugh my ass off every time.
“You didn’t have trouble kissing me when you thought I was a boy…”
BEST. Episode. Ever! “Warm out today. Warm yesterday. Even warmer today.”
Suffers from the gum disease known as GINGIVITIS.
My wife and I quote this episode in casual conversation almost as much as we quote some of the best of the Simpsons. You’d be amazed how often “raccoon wounds” and “class schedule and list of fears” come up in day-to-day interactions.
Wait a minute. Pie? Drunk? The? One of my favorite episodes as well.
Warm out today. Warm yesterday. Even warmer today.
I’ve got blisters on me fingers!
Show me POTATO SALAD!
…
I regularly use this quote at very inappropriate moments and everyone stares at me.
I knew some like-minded scamp would post this before I could. I applaud your choice in reference.
Yup. I use it all the damn time and I always get awkward stares.
My wife and I both say this all the time . . . weird looks abound.
I call this the Garfield effect. Imagine an AI analyzing what the audience reacts to and adjusting the story-o-tron to output random stories which directly appeal to those reactions. The entire product becomes terribly homogeneous and repetitive.
I blame the Manatees.
Best part of Da Boom is when Peter eats all of the dehydrated food, then takes a sip of water. “Everyone leave. I have to poop. NOW.”
I always liked “A chicken in every pot! And a cap in every ass!”
If only Seth MacFarlane had made his flight.
…he and Mark Whalberg would’ve taken out those terrorists!
It’s funny–if he had made that flight, this show would be thought of like Twin Peaks or News Radio.
Stay classy.
I heartily support this comment. Fuck MacFarlane and his smug (I’m totally not gay, even though I totally am) face
If Da Boom wasn’t listed on here I was going to personally riot…but in a contained area and it would have been peaceful.
Da Boom is still my favorite episode of Family Guy. Also, Damn Family Guy for making a mobile game!
I jumped ship when the show became MacFarlane’s personal soapbox.
I would describe Family Guy these days as 100 jokes where 99 swing and miss and one gets knocked out of the ballpark. I guess its worth watching for that one laugh. I still laugh about the girl with the inside out anus that was named Blossom.
FG used to be constantly laughs. Then when it came back, it was about 3 good laughs an episode. Then one laugh. Then it became offensive. Then pathetic. I haven’t watched an episode in 5 years, and I don’t miss it in the least…
I was in college from 2004-2007 and my roommate (as well as many others) had the first 3 seasons on DVD. We watched all of those episodes many times and Da Boom was always my go-to episode when introducing someone who had never watched Family Guy to the show. I even liked it when they first brought it back, but it quickly trailed off and the jokes got way too dumb and/or repetitive. I definitely don’t hate it as much as others, but I’m sad to see what has become of it. To the point that I’m scared to mention (even anonymously on blogs like this) that I was once a big fan of it.
No need to be scared. It was a respectable show back in the day, and most people realize that. Hell, even the fight with the giant chicken was funny the first time. The next 2,034 times…not so much.
If we can all agree that seasons 1-8 of “The Simpsons” are still classic (maybe even 9-12 depending on who you ask), and that show is going for season 26 now, we can all easily admit that the first 3 of FG are still great as well :)
My friendship touchstone is whether or not you find “Prom Night Dumpster Baby” totally hilarious or totally gross.
(Spoiler: It’s hilarious.)
I still use “Because you touch yourself at night” when someone asks a dumb “why” question.
So you’re a horrible, unoriginal person?
Yea, pretty much. My 60 year old coworkers still find it funny every time though. For what it’s worth, I’m sure I could do Borat impressions and they’d find it funny.
MY WIIIIIFFFEEEEE!
the Da Boom episode- probably my favorite episode of all time. Couldnt agree more.
Red headed lady, reaching for an apple.
She’s gonna take a bite.
Two bites. Three bites.
The song from “Wasted Talent” is the best thing Family Guy ever did.
I think the show is still great, even if it’s not as good as it once was.
It was still petty good when it came back. 07 is when it started to go down hill, but you guys really exaggerate how bad it is. Family guy’s problem is that it’s been on for too long.
I say seasons 4 and 5 are still pretty good.
We don’t get too many of you molten rock men down here.
Well, at these prices, I’m not surprised!
You
are
Outta Here!
Bravo! I needed that.
Left foot
Right foot
Left foot
Right foot
Left foot
Right foot
Left foot
Right foot
Fantasy booking Family Guy:
End of the season, last episode is typically gratuitous and soulless garbage (Meg and Brian forced to eat each other’s poop after a six-minute cutaway gag involving Peter and the cast of Just The Ten Of Us trying to run out on a Sizzler check, something like that). Near the end, Brian slips into Stewie’s room and uses the time machine. Stewie, signaled by the musical flourish that accompanies the time machine working, follows him. Stewie finds Brian staring in the window of their house in the pilot episode.
When asked why he went back there of all places, Brian talks about how much simpler life was back then, how they made fun of each other but still loved each other, how jokes were set up and paid off in a matter of seconds instead of hours, how much he preferred to be a drunken cynic instead of an insufferable SJW and how he liked Stewie as a despot in a baby’s body instead of a blatantly ambiguous character, how he wished Meg was just a C+ student and Peter worked at the toy factory and they didn’t have to navel gaze over every little thing, big or small.
Stewie tells Brian that they can go back, if he’s sure. But once Stewie breaks the time machine, there’s no going back (of course there is, because time machines, and we’ve already handwaved Brian’s death that way, but for the sake of the narrative). Brian thinks about, then nods his head and wags his tail. Stewie trashes the machine, they walk into the kitchen, Brian wonders who’s leg he has to hump for a dry martini, Stewie throws a hatchet at Lois, and we go to credits.
Next season, we try to rediscover the high heat from the first three seasons.
Clap clap.
All the +1’s.
I remember, after the show was cancelled, ending band practice with my then band (I was still in high school) watching hours of Family Guy while smoking up. Repeating episodes because we thought they were that funny. It seems like a totally different show, now. When the show came back, I was pretty stoked. But then I learned the awful truth. I’ll say this: it was pretty telling how everyone I knew that had loved Family Guy, and yes, even in our teenage ignorance labeling it as the “best new comedy,” just totally shitting on the new episode. It was terrible. Even the already shitty Simpsons (at the time and, of course, IMO [S2-S9 = best seasons objectively yep I said it]) did Mel Gibson better (and it gave us the shifty-eyed dog!).
In my mind, there are two kinds of animated sitcoms.
The first is simply a sitcom that happens to be animated, that uses that fact to do things they otherwise would not be able to. King of the Hill is a perfect example. I would say the first three seasons of Family Guy fall in this category.
The second kind is basically a specific kind of sitcom, that tends to be pretty zany and/or cynical. Lots of repetition, not much subtlety, no real heart to the characters. That’s what Family Guy has become.
Only the last few seasons of FG have been relatively mediocre. There were plenty of classic episodes after the return. I’d be willing to bet many of the people shitting on the post-’05 stuff didn’t even watch the original seasons when they were aired. This article really grinds my gears.
You know what also grinds my gears? When you can’t find the droids that you’ve been looking for.
Yeah, the first three seasons of this show were so good I ended up watching the first three seasons after it came back before I realized it was no longer funny whatsoever. I was just projecting the good stuff onto the crap it had become.
How about the episode where Brian goes to Hollywood to pursue his dreams and ends up directing pornos? At the end a porn studio exec approaches the Griffins and tries to recruit Lois for a lesbian scene. And Peter says (I paraphrase): “Forget it, pal. I’ve been barkin’ up that tree for 17 years.”
Are you saying that was a bad scene or a good scene?
My biggest gripe really is how mean spirited the show became. Eric Cartman is mean spirited, but it’s funny because he either gets served hard during the episode, or he wins in some ridiculously twisted fashion. Plus, he’s actually funny. Without him, South Park wouldn’t have its center of gravity, which is fundamentally about humor, fairness, and calling out the insanity of modern society. With Family Guy, the meanness is the center of gravity. There’s no point to Quagmire hating Brian, or the 10,000th joke about Joe’s wheelchair. That’s another good example right there, look how handicapped people are treated on both shows. South Park may use the word retard more, but Jimmy and Timmy aren’t used as subhuman punchlines.
That’s a good chunk of why I stopped watching it…
As for the later episodes, “Back to the Pilot” is maybe the show’s greatest achievement, and I have a soft spot for “Brian’s Play” and “Road to the Multiverse,” too. So, pretty much Brian and Stewie episodes.
Brian and Stewie episodes yes, but the musical numbers those episodes tended to have never did anything for me outside of maybe the first time I saw them.
I think you have to be a real Broadway-type fan to enjoy the musical numbers from Family Guy.
“Petarded” comes to mind as a personal favorite. That may have aired after their return though (which wasnt that bad, at first…)
Also, it may be the same episode, but the hardest I ever laughed watching Family Guy was the random clip of the Japanese business man having an “awww shucks” bad luck kind of day, followed by the atomic bomb falling on him. But its not an atomic bomb. It’s a baboon.
And typing out that sentence just now made me realize why this show has been so loved and so hated at the same time.
I love when Peter calls his old girlfriend and tells her she should get tested.
The original Family Guy formula was great, then like The Simpsons, they ran out of jokes/plotlines/ideas and recycled everything. In my mind, this is what sets South Park apart from the rest, they stay current. Even though they have a bad episode, at least the material isn’t recycled. Taking the characters completely out of their universe is something Archer attempted this last season, and even though it wasn’t my favorite, at least they’re trying. FG and The Simpsons stopped trying, and that is why they get so much hate.
“Now look here you gourd-bellied codpiece”
No, No, Yes, No, No.
lol, “The evils of smoking.’ IF YOU SMOKE YOU ARE EVIL!!!! I think you mean, the evils of the Cigarette companies and trying to get underage children to smoke.
Y’know, I pretty much have hated Family Guy lately, but seeing some of these older clips show why I was obsessed with it when I was younger. I wouldn’t mind watching some of the first and second season again, though there are still some painfully unfunny episodes (Paulie trying to whack Lois). I think my favorite episode though is when Peter gets Life-O-Suction and becomes so handsome, he can’t stop looking at himself in the mirror, and crashes. That’s just so over the top its great!