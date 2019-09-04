Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There’s an episode of The Simpsons that begins with (this sentence could go anywhere) Homer realizing it’s the first month of day and getting excited, because the first means new billboard day. It me, except replace “billboards” with “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia episode titles.” Most episodes of the FXX sitcom tend to explain the plot, like season two’s “Mac Bangs Dennis’ Mom,” or season seven’s “The Gang Goes to the Jersey Shore,” or season 12’s “The Gang Goes to a Water Park.” Let’s see what season 14 has in store so far.

Episode 1: “The Gang Gets Romantic”

Episode 2: “Thunder Gun 4: Maximum Cool”

Episode 3: “Dee Day”

Episode 4: “The Gang Chokes”

Hm, those are more vague than usual, but I’m still curious to find out what the Gang chokes… on? Curious, and terrified. Anyway, FXX released a trailer for season 14 on Wednesday, along with a brief description of what to expect: “In the 14th Season of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, the Gang goes to extremes. Mac learns a new language, Charlie does a period piece, Dennis attempts a one-act play, Dee cuts her hair, and Frank performs a death scene.”

Also, there’s an episode in black and white, Charlie and Mac wear meerkat hats, and Frank demands that no one — NO ONE — touch his casaba melon. What a show. It’s Always Sunny returns on September 25.