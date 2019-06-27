FXX

I’m sorry to break this to you, but It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia isn’t filmed in Philadelphia. Also, Santa doesn’t exist. Sunny is shot in Los Angeles (with the occasional trip to Philly for special episodes), as was, among many, many, many other shows, The Office. This is because, a) not many actors want to willingly spend time in Pennsylvania, and b) it’s cheaper and more convenient to film in California. That’s why the same set will appear on multiple TV shows, like Beverly Hills, 90210 and Buffy the Vampire Slayer both using Torrance High School and, as of this week, Sunny and The Office sharing Dunder Mifflin.

“Apparently this is Dunder Mifflin, I guess, where they shot The Office,” It’s Always Sunny creator and star Rob McElhenney said in an Instagram video that was filmed in a familiar-looking parking lot. “I wasn’t 100 percent sure of that. But they’re gone now. They’re off the air. And now you got — sorry, Carell,” turning his phone around to show co-star Danny DeVito without any pants on.

Why hasn’t Sunny been nominated for any Emmys again? (No, really.)

“I guess your show got canceled or whatever, but we’re still doing ours,” McElhenney continued, lightly mocking The Office for debuting within months of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which seems impossible, but going off the air six years ago. That’s also hard to believe, considering it’s just as popular now as it was then, if not more so. If It’s Always Sunny is ever removed from Hulu, there’s going to be riots (punch) in the street. Of Los Angeles, not Philly.