It’s Official: ‘Community’ Has Been Cancelled By NBC

We’ll have much more on this soon, but prepare your EMOTIONS.
NBC has axed Community, TVLine has learned. (Via)
So much for #SixSeasonsAndAMovie, at least until Netflix gets involved (maybe?).
UPDATE: let’s remember what Dan Harmon said a couple of months ago.
“The title of the book about the show is not Community, An Interesting Journey into a Show No One Ever Watched. The title of the book is obviously going to be, Six Seasons and a Movie. So it’s already over. Sometimes our hands are just tied up in fate.” (Via)
When the book’s released on paperback, maybe it can be retitled again to Six Seasons and a Movie, or How We Didn’t Get Our Sixth Season, But My Other Show Rick & Morty Is Great, So Watch That.
UPDATE #2: well, about that…
Or to quote Joel McHale.
Before Community think pieces drown Twitter, let me be the 292,919th person to say: despite Community not fulfilling its hashtag prophecy, we were lucky enough to get five seasons (four of which are excellent!) out of an often brilliant, always clever sitcom with dismal ratings.
Don’t be sad it’s over; be glad we got this Alison Brie GIF.
This is why we can’t have nice things.
Because of NBC? Yeah.
But we will always have Alison Brie gifs.
[fuckyeahalisonbrie.tumblr.com]
It was time to go, the quality just wasn’t there anymore. Hope the cast get some great new projects.
Truth.
it was pretty funny this season. When Harmon left the quality did as well, but when he came back it seemed to get back on track.
Yeah. I lost interest around when Troy left this season and stopped watching it then. 3 seasons was really all this show needed.
Good, maybe Britta will start doing movies again where she’s showing her titties.
^ this
Also… Good, maybe Annie will start doing movies where she shows her titties finally.
I guess the Earth DID get hit by an asteroid.
It truly is the blurst of times.
If it does find it a second life online it will be via Hulu as they own exclusive web rights. Sigh. At least I will never have to watch NBC ever again.
Parks and Rec still has a season and, you know, Hannibal.
I don’t know, I think I might be done on Parks and Rec. It’s getting a little too sweet and precious for me. It’s okay when I even it out with Community or 30 Rock tartness but not sure I’ll stomach it as a main course.
I refuse to get into Hannibal because I know NBC will just britta it eventually. If only that show were on AMC or HBO.
This last episode of P&R should have been it’s last. What is there left to say?
@JamaalCharlesRepairedKnees I don’t know man, they’ve given the show a ton of rope and its ratings haven’t been very good. I’d strongly recommend giving it a shot – the third season is supposed to end where ‘Silence of the Lambs’ would begin, so at the very least it would be ending at a logical place.
NBC we were just starting to get along too, and then you pull this?
(That gif where Ron Swanson Pour liquor, slams it, and then repours)
It wasn’t “liquor”, it was Lagavulin 16, show some respect. Also yes.
Wait. Wrong show. Darkest timeline? Sure. Blurst, darkest. Whatever.
Well lets go with what worked for other shows. Everyone mail Abeds.
I was going to go with monkey poop, in memory of Annie’s Boobs, but I’m down with whatever the consensus is.
Whoa Whoa Whoa…….let’s not take the monkey poop off the table.
Well, at least it wasn’t given a chance to burn out.
(tries to cancel NBC subscription)
FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU
This is the darkest timeline.
So I guess Donald Glover won’t be returning
Not unless you’re talking about Africa.
I want going to be offended, but then I saw the screen name. I’ll let that one slide as funny.
Just to rub salt in the wound, Two and a Half Men gets a 12th season and the Big Bang Theory will be on the air at least until 2017.
Fuck you, America.
Looks like God’s voicemail is full because I can’t get through. This is a dark day for America. A dark day for society. A dark day…because it’s actually raining at my house, too.
There’s the drawback of the Nielsen system. The lowest common denominators of society, (ie, the people who still watch commercials and get swayed to buy from them), they’re the ones who dictate shows.
At least Netflix and them are bringing the winds of change. Before long we’ll stop turning into Idiocracy, at least in terms of TV
And this is why I continue to have no hope for the future of mankind.
There is no God.
There is a God, its just sometimes the Devil wins the little battles.
SON OF A BITCH!!!!!!
My favorite part about ‘Two and a Half Men’ is that 2/3 of its leads have left and zero fucks have been given by its Nielsen audience. If that’s not the sign of a quality show, I don’t know what it.
*Pours three fingers of McCallan*
*Turns on Boys II Men*
*Hugs self and cries to sleep*
FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU -waitforit- UUUUUUUUCK
Look, I like the show. It’s funny, sometimes very funny. But the fanbase is so rabid, you’d think this was the comedy equivalent of Breaking Bad or as good as Arrested Development was. It’s over, that’s sad, but let’s move on.
Fuck you. Community was way funnier than Arrested Development ever was. Not even close.
I know you’re upset, but there’s no need to make such ludicrous statements like that.
Obviously the good-ness of a show is subjective, but I think of Community the same way I think about Firefly. I love both of them not only because I’m genuinely invested in the stories being told, but also for the enjoyment out of being part of a small (it’s not a pun I swear) community of people who rabidly enjoy it as well. I think the level of anger over it being cancelled isn’t just about quality, but in how they’re doing it. Part of this season was spent trying to clean up last year, as well as dealing with the departure of two major characters. To give it that shot, but then cancel it now just seems like a shitty move. Viewership looks to be pretty stable and they’re getting that sweet, sweet syndication money, so why not give it one last shot, especially if the creator is aiming for this to be the last season anyway (if that was the case)?
Also, I really liked Arrested Development, but if I’m looking for something to watch and I see a repeat of both, I’m honestly probably going to go with Community as well.
Well, it was a lot funnier than Breaking Bad.
AD and Community are both phenomenal shows and there’s no reason to rank them. Both are extremely creative and unique comedies that are so fucking rare in network sitcoms.
Nothing made me angrier than when Modern Family came out and was compared to AD. Modern Family is fine – I usually watch it Saturdays while I dust my living room. But it’s not groundbreaking like AD. Community was the show that you could compare to AD and Harmon would say as much too.
Anyway, Koogler would be really sad to see this argument.
Go to hell
I love Community, but yeah AD was better.
With you 100%. The fan base likes to treat it as the only thing on tv, when, even when it was at its best, it was one of many great sitcoms.
It had really high highs, though. It’s best episodes were among some of the best sitcom episodes ever. But, if I’m going to choose a sitcom from the last decade and watch an episode at random, 30 Rock destroys Community.
Would it have been better for the show to get cancelled after the 4th season when I no longer cared (b/c it was such a garbage heap) rather than getting me emotionally invested again by getting Dan Harmon off the bench and making it great again?
Community is about as funny as How I Met Your Mother.
So when do the asteroids land?
This is all some ploy by Pierce to get us all fighting until someone steps up and gives a motivational speech. MY EMOTIONS! MY EMOTIONS!!!!!!
I’m going to channel Chuck Heston for this one, “You did it. You really did it. You maniacs. Damn you! Damn you all to hell.”
damn dirty apes
I never liked the “#SixSeasonsandaMovie thing. It was just a throw-away joke that took on a life of it’s own. It wasn’t a mantra.
I HAVE BEEN SITTING ON THIS TAEK FOR SO LONG
Pop *sniffle* pop.
Every show this season was a gimmick. An homage to this, a callback to that. And how many more “We’re best friends, but we fight all the time” episodes were we supposed to sit through?
By midway through this past season, it all just felt like they were going through the motions. They didn’t even try to tempt us with eye candy…
My whole body is crying!
I’m having too good of a day to take in this info now, but I’m sure I’ll be absolutely destroyed later.
Agreed… it is rather amazing we got 5 seasons (4 if you ignore the non-Harmon year) of the show, all things considered.
RIP I’ve never made it through an episode and I never will.
Your loss, du-mass. (You’d get that if you watched it, which you would do if you were a smart person who likes good things and laughing.)
Did you like Happy Endings?
@kazoshay Well thanks for stopping by.
Also, requesit my emotions, need help reacting to something, whole body is crying, troll induced no….
Well, at least now I’m not thinking about Trophy Wife being cancelled.
So bummed. Season 5 was such a great rebound from the year of the gasleak.
Another bright side, NBC now gets one show a week from me – unless P&R goes all Office season 8 in which case I’m out.
FUCK YOU NBC
Goddammit.
Forget Netflix, let’s get Hulu to pick this up.
Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!
God Damn it.
Could the cast of community all just hop on board Rick and Morty so this doesn’t feel like such a devastating blow #SixSeasonsAndaMorty
Uh, Morty is going to be #100YearsForeverAndEver, please make the correction.
#rickandmortyforever100yearsadventureswithrickandmorty
Thats not even the best Annie .gif. Hell. thats not even the best .gif from that episode!
And yet Big Bang Theory goes on and on…
THANKS A LOT
OBAMANIELSEN
And Two and a Half Men, and that show that’s wasting Margo Martindale and Will Arnett, and About A Boy, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
@SHough610
Always Sunny?
Oh that’s right there are a few anti Always Sunny trolls on uproxx
Seriously, It’s Always Sunny has been fantastic for like what, over a decade now?
@Flying Penguin: No joke. You could make an argument that one or two of the middle ones were flat but last year maybe have been their best.
The biggest kick in the dick to come from this is that every time a show that’s willing to try something new and occasionally fail is cancelled, it just reinforces the belief that our TV landscape should be the bleak desert of sameness through which we’re forced to suffer. In the film world, it’s why we are going to end up with nineteen spider man movies, twelve Transformer films, etc.
I’d rather watch a show that tries something different and suffer through some bad episodes because of it than watch Sexy Skinny Jeans and V-Neck Hipster PD in Chicago doing the same fucking thing I’ve seen on TV for twenty years.
That’s why things like this are a big deal. Not because MY SHOW GOT CANCELED ZOMG ZOMG ZOMG! But because this kind of stuff sentences us to life in TV prison.
Well, *network* TV prison. If the networks want to continue to get their asses kicked creatively by cable, HBO, and Internet TV, I guess they know how to do it.
Let’s Kickstart the fuck out this next season!!
I wish I had a Meeseeks box.
*pushes button
*swoosh*
Meeseeks: “Hi, I’m Mr. Meeseesks, look at me!”
Me: “Hi Mr. Meeseeks. Can you help Community get six seasons and a movie?”
Meeseeks: “Oh, I’m not getting roped into that.”
*Meeseeks jumps of nearest building.
*Meeseeks realizes he can’t die without completing the task and proceeds to murder you.*
They’re not [burp] gods.
This show faced the same issues Arrested Development did — no network support and poor marketing. As Changry as I am, I’m glad we made it this far and you better believe I dean what I’m saying. Cross your fingers and hope that another network will air the last season folks.
SIX SEASONS AND A MOVIE HUMAN BEINGS!
I love Community. Fuck NBC. Right in the ear.
I pray for the day that Netflix, Hulu, HBO, AMC, and the like bury NBC to the point that 30 Rock burns to the ground, all so I can piss on the ashes.
NBC is awful. Not only did they cancel my favorite show, Community, but they also cancelled Growing Up Fischer, a very funny show with a positive image of a disabled individual and his family.
i loved both :( wtf
So this is what it sounds like… when doves cry
BOOP BOOP BOOP BOOPBOOPBOOP PEWP. That’s the sound they make when they cry according to Prince.
Of the three NBC shows I watch, this would probably the one I would’ve most hoped for them not to cancel. Hannibal probably would’ve been picked up by another network. Parks has had a very good run, and last season’s finale would’ve worked as a series finale. Community won’t be getting picked up by another network, and while this season was at a good note to go out on, the finale was not so. Bummer.
So the meteor wins. Ouch.
NBC sure Britta’d this.
Nice one.
MY EMOTIONS! Seriously, no one else has said it.
I cant wait for “Quirky Lawyer”
During season 4 Uproxx got live Q&A’s with Joel McHale and Gillian Jacobs and Community got renewed for another season. During season 5 Uproxx didn’t get any Q&A’s and Community got cancelled. Coincidence?
I give NBC zero MeowMeowBeenz.
Nice.