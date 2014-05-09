It’s Official: ‘Community’ Has Been Cancelled By NBC

We’ll have much more on this soon, but prepare your EMOTIONS.

NBC has axed Community, TVLine has learned. (Via)

So much for #SixSeasonsAndAMovie, at least until Netflix gets involved (maybe?).

UPDATE: let’s remember what Dan Harmon said a couple of months ago.

“The title of the book about the show is not Community, An Interesting Journey into a Show No One Ever Watched. The title of the book is obviously going to be, Six Seasons and a Movie. So it’s already over. Sometimes our hands are just tied up in fate.” (Via)

When the book’s released on paperback, maybe it can be retitled again to Six Seasons and a Movie, or How We Didn’t Get Our Sixth Season, But My Other Show Rick & Morty Is Great, So Watch That.

UPDATE #2: well, about that…

Or to quote Joel McHale.

Before Community think pieces drown Twitter, let me be the 292,919th person to say: despite Community not fulfilling its hashtag prophecy, we were lucky enough to get five seasons (four of which are excellent!) out of an often brilliant, always clever sitcom with dismal ratings.

Don’t be sad it’s over; be glad we got this Alison Brie GIF.