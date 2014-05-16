It’s Official: Everyone Is Giving Their Baby A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Name Now

The Social Security Administration released its annual report on baby names today. In addition to finding out that there are people who actually named human children Charger, Hatch, Kaptain, Kyndle, Jceion, Nyx, Pistol, Rydder, Subaru, Tuf, and Xzaiden, we also learned this: Everyone is giving their baby a Game of Thrones name now. A breakdown:
- Arya – 1135
- Khaleesi – 241
- Daenerys – 67
- Theon – 15
- Brienne – 8
- Robb – 5
- Hodor – 0 (dammit)
These figures represent significant increases from last year, when Arya was the fastest-rising girls’ name and 146 people named their baby Khaleesi. That’s fine. Arya is a very pretty name, and if you want to name your daughter after a dragon-possessing warrior queen, don’t let me stop you, especially if it means you’re not going with your second choice, Jxmavenlily. What I want to know is WHO THE F*CK IS NAMING THEIR BABY “THEON’? WHY WOULD YOU DO THAT? WHYYYYYYY? THEON IS A WHINY WEASEL WHO FINGERED HIS SISTER ON A HORSE AND THEN GOT HIS WIENER CHOPPED OFF. FOR THE LOVE OF GOD. THAT’S WHO YOU WANT TO NAME YOUR BABY AFTER? WHAT DID THAT BABY EVER DO TO YOU? IT HAS TO GO TO SCHOOL EVENTUALLY. WITH TEENAGERS. DON’T NAME YOUR BABY THEON. I CAN’T BELIEVE WE EVEN HAVE TO HAVE THIS CONVERSATION. JESUS.
Rydder x 2?
Now my comment looks retarded.
Daenerys is a prettier name than Khaleesi, but I’m assuming most of these aren’t white babies.
You don’t even have anecdotal evidence for your opinion, do you? Who do you think actually watches GoT and would even have heard of these names?
These are definitely all white babies. White people love Game of Thrones.
Das rayciss. Which comment? Let’s go with all three.
All four…
White people are very capable of giving their kids stupid names: [www.youtube.com]
White people do love trendy names.
My Trinidadian coworker just named her daughter Arya, so…. That’s at least 1.
Oh please, you know it’s some white bitch naming her kid Khaleesi. Doesn’t even know the character’s name, only her title.
I will acknowledge the baby I met who was Khaleesi was ethnic.
@Johnny Slider Ye… when black people give their kids names like JJ or MC, and asian call theirs after their favourite noodle soup :P
I think I shall name my child… Lommy…
What the fucks a lommy?
*by everyone we mean less than 1 millionth of the population.
↑↑↑↑↑ Nerd ↑↑↑↑↑
Ha. You have exposed me for the last time!
I bet if I name my kid Karl Tanner, he’ll be a fookin’ legend.
A FOOKIN LEGEND! He could take any Knight, any time. Fuckin cunts.
If you are naming your kid ‘Khaleesi’ you probably aren’t the sharpest tools in the shed (I mean come on it’s a title not a name! Might as well be naming the child ‘Queen’ or ‘Senator’).
If you are naming your kid ‘Theon’ than you are deranged.
If you are naming your kid ‘Hot Pie’ than congratulations you are the proud parent of a future President of the United States.
It is known.
Hot Pie makes the best bread.
Well it’s not really that unusual. It’s full of names that aren’t actually names but things like say Hope, Love and so on. And then you have people naming them after cities and so on
I went to school with a girl named Princess. Apparently her real name was actually Treasure. I just had to share this.
Anyone named Rex or Regina is named King and Queen, respectively, in Latin so someone choosing Khalesi over Daenerys is pretty much the same thing in my opinion.
On a more interesting note, I went to school with a couple girls with the last name Jewel. My favorite of the sisters was Precious. Precious Jewel. I still get a kick out of some of the names in my middle school yearbooks.
A strange lot of people do name their kids King, Queen, Prince, and Princess. There were quite a few men in the 19th century named Major or General (I have yet to see a Lieutenant).
My neighbours just had twins. They named them Theon and Asha.
Me: ” After Game of Thrones ? ”
Neighbours: “Whats Game of Thrones”
Oh, those rascals!
I named my dong Khal Drogo. When will dong names of 2014 be released?
Hahaha I named my dong Tyrion.
And now it’s infected and rotting to death.
The Mountain!!
Grey Worm.
Littlefinger
The Kittyslayer
Reek.
Hodor.
THIS WHOLE THREAD!!! +++++
I just call mine white walker, because it hasn’t come in seasons.
No one went with “Winter”? Really?
Whoresbane Umber
This is fun, perhaps I should start calling my snatch the Iron Bank of Braavos.
@procrasty HA! Nice…..some times of the month it’s the Red Wedding tho. :(
Lommy Greendick.
How the fuck is Theon more popular than Robb? “You know, I really want to name my child after a child-murdering, brainwashed eunuch”.
Ok. That was adressed in the article. Note to self, no reflexive posting.
Why didn’t you write something after they totally did a full blown Shark Tank segment with Stannis and Davos last week?
Maybe they just happened to choose the name Theon and don’t watch game of thrones? Maybe?
Theon is a nice name, even if the character was a big ol’ tool. Glad Arya is that high. Sansa should be on there somewhere. Robb shouldn’t count. Catelyn and Eddard would be good for passing-off as normal names.
EVERYBODY BETTER LISTEN TO STANNIS “DANGER” GUERRERO!!!
Hodor would make a great pet name. Just imagine how much fun it would be to call them.
… Dammit, why didn’t I name my cat Hodor?
Hodor.
Naming your kid Theon reeks.
Rustin — 43. Expect that to go up next year. And the better name,
Rust — 0
The SSA list has a cut-off below 5 instances. So there may be up to 4 baby Hodors.
Gilly is a good name for a daughter-wife.
No Shaggydog?
Assholes.
15 Theons, 0 Podricks.
These people have no idea what they’re doing.
I don’t know why, but this made me burst out laughing. Bless you.
Don’t go jumping to conclusions that “Theon” is named after the “Game of Thrones” character. Perhaps it is a contraction of “Theodore” and “Neon,” which are two perfectly conventional names.
What? You never heard of Neon Deion Sanders? Singer Neon Hitch?
I call my wife, Hodor and got her a shirt that says, Hodor, all over it. Does that count?
If I name my kids Jamie and Cersei, will they end up fucking each other?
Yes
I should have named my kid Senator.
From 2031: “Jceion was spotted traveling at high speeds down I-5 with police in chase. Do not approach the suspect as he is armed and dangerous”
I checked the name book for “Sandor” and it was a real name… Didn’t propose it as a real option but looked it up.
When will these idiots stop calling Daenarys ‘Khaleesi’? It’s not her fucking name, it was a title she held for 8 of the 10 episodes of the first season
Now I want a kid just so I can name him Hodor.
No Joffreys?!? The most noble child the gods ever put on this earth? WTF?
There is a place called Joffrey’s Coffee all over Disney and little packets in the hotel rooms but I’m afraid to drink eat for fear of poison.
Reek it is!
Khalessi isn’t her name! I get that show watchers are lazy and fell for people jokingly calling her that because season one used her title more than her name, now it has just gotten sad. All theses people couldn’t be so lazy that they wouldn’t even google the name they are picking for their kid, right? Isn’t that what good parents do, debate names and look up the meanings for some imagined value to support their preference? Five seconds is all would take to realize “oh, Khalessi would be like naming our kid Queen or First Lady or Executive VP of Marketing”.
As stupid as the name Khaleesi is, I’ll take it over another 10 million Braydens, Jadens, or Aidens.
The word that comes to mind is shallow. I don’t care how much someone likes a show, giving your child the name of a fictional character is giving them something they are going to have to explain their entire life. And, possibly, setting them up for teasing.
What about Reek? Reek, Reek it rhymes with OH MY GOD, WHY THE FUCK DID MY PARENTS NAME ME THEON?
I’ll be more impressed when someone names their first-born son Ser Pounce.
These people are dooming their children to never being able to hide their ages. Just ask any woman named Shirley, Layla, Farrah, or Shania.
Could be worse for the kids named Theon.
They could have ended up Joffrey.
This is a great point. All the (living) characters in ASoIaF are capable of dramatic changes over the next two books, and any one of them could end up being a righteous prick. I understand naming a child after a character you like, I do, but these people should make sure they aren’t picking someone who makes Joffrey look like a Boy Scout.
Daenerys in particular is a risky one, because she has the most potential to become an absolute monster. I’m sure the people naming their daughters now are thinking of her as the benevolent (by ASoIaF standards) matriarch she is, but if she ends up going down the path of King Aerys…well, let’s just say I wouldn’t want my daughter to be associated with a mass murderer or dictator. That’s why nobody names their kid Hitler or Stalin.
Additional statement: These kids will be under a lot of pressure to measure up. There’s a reason you don’t meet too many people named Achilles or Aragorn. Too much pressure, dude.
/is named Donald
//constantly trying to meet expectations set by cartoon waterfowl
///that was a joke
I was dreading a Theon… especially after I vaccinated a Khaleesi..
Meh, Still better than naming kids “Edward”, “Bella” or “Whatever the wolf kid’s name was”.
Shaggy?
Hotpie. Definitely naming my first born Hotpie.. no that’s bad never mind.