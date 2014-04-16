Jack Gleeson’s Reaction To The Purple Wedding Beats All The Reactions To The Purple Wedding

If you haven’t seen the latest episode of Game of Thrones, I urge you to hit the back button on your browser or else you’ll see a heavy spoiler. If you have seen it, which if you’re a reader of this site, the chances are fairly good, then you’re in for a treat. Other members of the show have been giving their reactions to the scene, but Jack Gleeson’s reaction to the pivotal Purple Wedding episode is the best:
Even though I want to put Joffrey into a catapult and launch him into a vat of orange juice after receiving a thousand paper cuts, this picture is pretty great. He seems like a cool kid in interviews, so he’s probably as happy that the character is dead as most fans are. Unless this is part of his plan of course!
Nah, it isn’t. This is a time for celebration! That b*tch is dead.
If that beats all the other reactions, those must have been void of any reaction at all. Talk about an overstatement for a headline.
Uproxx’s stuff has been getting so baitey. I only ever started reading cause of their partnership with 5SF but if they keep doing this shit I’m gone
Yeah, it’s getting worse no doubt. This place becomes more like Less Interesting Buzzfeed every day.
I initially started reading because i thought FilmDrunk’s reviews were actually written while the author was drunk… I still appreciate most of the reviews on there.
WELCOME. TO. THE. INTERNET.
filmdrunk brought me here too
Well I laughed, but you guys go ahead and enjoy your poopy pants.
I still dig most of Uproxx’s material, but a few months ago, they started using these seemingly tongue-in-cheek headlines that looked like shots at Buzzfeed, Upworthy, and the like. Now, gradually, the use of the sensational-type headlines isn’t tongue-in-cheek or sarcastic anymore. It’s not clever, it’s annoying.
@JJ, I laughed too. Not sure what all the fuss is about. As a Joffrey fan, this is pretty awesome to see.
I believe all of these sentiments can best be summed up with a hearty “Bring back Matt”.
@cochese99 Exactly.
Filmdrunk is quality. Like, one of the only sites I am an avid reader of. I will click on anything Game of Thrones, though.
Matt, Vince, and Burnsy. The holy trinity of blogging.
FILMDRUNK IS KIN, GUYS.
Different site, but has anyone even gone to WWTDD since Brendan left? Making things more corporate and uniformed isn’t the answer. Filmdrunk is what got me here years ago but I certainly didn’t stay for baity headlines. I hate that thus is what most sites turn to. I guess most people only read the headlines anyway.
Outside of kurp and stroud, everyone else here is reliable for a good post most of the time.
i’ve been saying this for months and it really is sad. I imagine the word is coming from up high to do it. I started when these sites were Matt and Vince slamming out five quality posts a day from their shared apartment.
But you know things can’t stay the same. If anyone finds something like what these sites used to be, let me know.
Anyone know the story behind Brendan leaving WWTDD and where he may have gone? I’d love to read more of his stuff.
@ohmyballs I think he just got lazy and they got tired of him not posting anything. [twitter.com]
[twitter.com]
+1 to just about everything in this thread. Especially @Jackman @Bizarro Stormy @Kubo @Neptune or Mars … or Neptune and @cochese99. I fucking hate Buzzfeed…and all that bullshit.
WWTDD brought me to FilmDrunk/Vince which brought me to WarmingGlow/Matt. I’m not here because of Uproxx, I’m here in spite of it. There are a couple good people posting here, but I imagine the last straw for me will still be when Vince moves on.
If Matt posted “Jack Gleeson’s Reaction To The Purple Wedding”, I’d definitely click on it. With these baitey headlines, even if it’s something I wanted to see, I just feel dirty about it. Then when I do, and it sucks, I wonder why we keep coming back. A reasonable headline would at least mitigate the disappointment.
Also, just so I’m not shitting on everything, I do enjoy Burnsy, Danger and anything by Buttockus Finch, Esq.
Articles about Big Trouble in Little China or Saved by the Bell are never bad.
I’m here for the haterade gangbang also. But yeah, if Vince jumps ship I’m out. Already did it when Drew left KSK and Matt left With Leather.
Vince’s reviews brought me here too, but yeah, without Vince or Seitz I probably wouldn’t come here. WE LOVE YOU GUIZE
I respectfully disagree.
WHAT A HILARIOUS REACTION!!!
Lol, this f*ckin’ guy!
No.
Jack Gleeson watched the “Purple Wedding” and what happens next WILL SHOCK YOU!
“I clicked a link…they made me click a link….I hate the link!!!!”
This link easily beats ALL THE LINKS in terms of over-promised general shittiness.
BRING BACK MATT!!!
KURP’D!
ROWLES SUCKS!!111ONE
“See what I did there? It’s your fault I’m not clever.”
Test
Lordy, I’m in.
Gleeson and Rupert Grint need to be teamed up for a buddy film: Those Other Guys.
Yes. All day, yes.
You choose Rupert Grint instead of Tom Felton?
Uh, is he having a reaction? Looks like he’s just pointing at the (screen? wall? is that a projector? friggin rich people and their home theaters)
So wonderful.
And now: a perfect analysis of the final 5 minutes of the episode. [www.buzzfeed.com]