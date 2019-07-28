When Amazon’s Jack Ryan series with The Office star John Krasinski, many had their doubts. Yet, not only did the actor turned director proves his naysayers wrong with his fantastic writing and directing job on the horror film A Quiet Place, but he also did the same with his turn as Tom Clancy’s glorified desk jockey turned super spy. The first season, which debuted last summer, earned some critical praise and garnered plenty of favorable reviews from fans. Hence its second season, which just dropped the first trailer.

This time, Ryan and his boss James Greer (Wendell Pierce) have inadvertently uncovered a conspiracy in the heart of South America that also involves newcomers Michael Kelly, Noomi Rapace and many others. Per the new season’s official logline:

After tracking a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle, CIA Officer Jack Ryan heads down to South America to investigate. As Jack’s investigation threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, the President of Venezuela launches a counter-attack that hits home for Jack, leading him and his fellow operatives on a global mission spanning the United States, UK, Russia, and Venezuela to unravel the President’s nefarious plot and bring stability to a country on the brink of chaos.

The second season of Amazon’s hit Jack Ryan series will debut soon on the Prime Video platform. Season three, which was announced back in February, will probably pop in about a year’s time.