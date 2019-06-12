HBO

[spoilers for the final season of Game of Thrones]

Brienne went through a lot in Game of Thrones season eight, some of it good, some of it bad (just like the season itself). The good: she’s no longer Brienne of Tarth; she’s Ser Brienne of Tarth, after she was knighted by Jaime Lannister. She also lost her virginity to the Kingslayer, which brings us to the bad.

Shortly after they consummated their relationship, Jamie returned to his sister Cersei in King’s Landing, for somewhat inexplicable reasons, leaving Brienne heartbroken. The last time we see the “Maiden Fair” in the series, she’s writing a posthumous entry about Jaime Lannister in the Book of Brothers, while some familiar-sounding music plays. The song, “The White Book,” has the same melody as “I Am Hers, She Is Mine,” which, as Insider points out, was “played when Robb Stark married Talisa Maegyr in a secret wedding ceremony.”

This was very intentional, Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi confirmed. “It’s just a hint of what their relationship — if they had stayed together, if he was still alive — what it could have been,” he said. “What they could have become. That’s why I put that in there… I just threw that in there because I thought it would be a subtle nod to their relationship. When she sits there and she thinks about him and writes down all the things he had done, the second half is the ‘Honor’ theme, but yeah a big chunk of that [song] is the wedding theme.”

Not that I’m happy Jaime died, but honestly? Brienne deserved better than a sister-lover, especially a sister-lover who pushed a kid out a window. Besides, there’s someone else out there who knows how to treat a knight right.