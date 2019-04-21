HBO

HBO has, once again, declined to release a title for tonight’s episode of Game of Thrones, let alone a plot synopsis. But the brief teaser that followed last week’s premiere revealed that: Jaime Lannister made a huge mistake in returning to Winterfell for the first time since season one. Pretty much everyone there wants him dead, and not just because he’s a Lannister in Stark (and now Targaryen) country. But who wants him dead the most? Note: I’m only including participants who are currently in the North, meaning Cersei — who’s none too pleased with her gold-handed twin brother — doesn’t count.

5. Bran

Bran should rank higher, considering Jaime pushed him out a window in the first episode of the series, but to paraphrase Tommy Chong, Bran’s not here, man. (Am I writing this on 4/20? Yes, yes I am.) He’s the Three-Eyed Raven and revenge isn’t on his mind; if anything, he might be Jaime’s best shot at making it out of the episode alive, considering he’s the one who knows that Jaime was right to kill Aerys II Targaryen. The Raven is also likely to believe the Kingslayer when he pleads that he’s there to help (he learned that Cersei’s plan to join forces with the Starks/Targaryens against the Army of the Dead was all a ruse).

4. Ghost

Look, I love Jaime. He’s one of my favorite characters on the show. He’s morally complex and mighty handsome, both of which are important attributes to me. But if Sunday’s episode — the 69th episode of the show — ended with Jaime getting off the hook, only for Ghost to make his grand return and maul the Kingslayer as justice for Grey Wind, well, that would be nice. Did Jaime harm Grey Wind? No, but I miss Ghost, and having Jon kill Jaime is boring.