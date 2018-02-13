FOX

Over the course of five seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) have gone from flirtily contentious colleagues to a legit loved-up couple. She may love organized binders while he prefers to keep his bills in his bathtub, but these two crazy kids have managed to make things work, forming one of the healthiest relationships on network television. Following in the tradition of Jim and Pam and Leslie and Ben, Jake and Amy love each other and like each other, causing viewers to laugh and swoon in equal measure.

If we’re being totally honest, these two dorks may have made us all believe in love again. With their nuptials quickly approaching — the “toit nups” as it were — and Valentine’s Day just around the corner, what better time to revisit their best relationship moments?

The Worst Date Ever

To quote Jake, this was “the night that you flirted with me for 20 seconds and I became obsessed with you forever.” Sure, the chemistry was there from the first episode, but this was the turning point for these cuties. The date may have started with a losing bet, but it ended with peanuts and inside jokes. Jake secretly saying no to a relief team for their stakeout was just icing on the cake. This was the true beginning of the slow burn known as Peraltiago, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine was all the better for it.