The Good Place star Jameela Jamil has officially confirmed her role in the upcoming She-Hulk series for Disney+. In a video posted to her Twitter account on Friday, Jamil showed off her intense fight training along with an inspirational message that ends with an adorable baby photo of Jamil striking a fierce fighting pose.

“I can’t believe I get to say this but… Fighting my way through the MCU, coming to you in 2022! #SheHulk #AnythingIsPossibleKids” the video captions read.

Jamil’s She-Hulk casting was reported by Variety last month, but like all things Marvel, there was no official confirmation until now. The actor is reportedly set to play the villainous Titania, and judging from her training video, she’ll be throwing down with Tatiana Maslany‘s She-Hulk. Despite Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige revealing that the show will be a half-hour legal comedy, it’s clearly not going to skimp on the action if Jamil is hitting the gym to prepare for a superhero brawl.

In an interesting wrinkle, the latest Shang-Chi trailer revealed that the upcoming martial arts movie will lay the groundwork for the return of Tim Roth’s Abomination. The Incredible Hulk villain is slated to appear in She-Hulk, but before that happens, Marvel has officially confirmed that, yes, that was Roth’s character fighting Wong from Doctor Strange in the Shang-Chi trailer.

Could Jamil be prepping for a battle with Abomination as well as She-Hulk? Why not both? These Disney+ shows are wild. They have alligators and everything.

