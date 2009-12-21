JAMES FRANCO WAS REALLY REALLY HIGH

12.21.09 8 years ago 22 Comments

James Franco hosted this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live,” and if he didn’t smoke a whole bunch of pot immediately before giving his monologue, I will eat this entire bag of Funyuns and wash it down with a two-liter of grape soda. Dude, grape soda. So freakin’ delicious. How come nobody ever drinks this?

Anyway, if Franco did get high before the show, other hosts should give it a shot too, because his monologue (below) was one of the first entertaining SNL monologues in ages, and the quality continued throughout the show. Perhaps it relied a little too heavily on established skits (What Up With That, Mark Wahlberg Talks to Christmas Animals, Kristen Wiig as the freak sister on the Lawrence Welk show, Bill Hader as Vincent Price), but there was some genuinely bizarre hilarity, including the gay tongue kissing from the overly affectionate family and the Tizzle Wizzle digital short (video below). All in all, it was a very good episode, especially if you watched it drunk. Which I did.

