No story will ever top a Studio Ghibli producer mailing Harvey Weinstein a katana sword, the implication (threat) being that he would slice-and-dice the disgraced producer if he made any cuts to Princess Mononoke, but this one’s pretty good, too.

The Sopranos actors Steve Schirripa (Bobby) and Michael Imperioli (Christopher) were guests on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, where they revealed that James Gandolfini (Tony) once threatened to “beat the f*ck” out of Weinstein. Gandolfini rarely appeared on late-night shows, including The Late Show With David Letterman to promote 2012’s excellent Killing Them Softly, but Weinstein refused to take “no” as an answer (clearly). Here’s how Schirripa remembers it:

“He said, ‘Harvey Weinstein keeps calling, he wants me to do Letterman and I said no.’ And he got f*cking nasty with Jim. And Jim said, ‘I will beat the f*ck out of Harvey Weinstein! He f*cking calls me again, I will beat the f*ck out of him! For the money he paid me, I’m not f*cking doing it!’ Swear to God. And this is before all the Harvey Weinstein sh*t when he was still king sh*t.”

The only king in this story (and most stories) is James Gandolfini.

(Via Hollywood Reporter)