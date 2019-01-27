James McAvoy’s Air Traffic Controller Was Too Scottish For Kylie Jenner’s Team To Understand On SNL

01.27.19 1 hour ago

SNL

James McAvoy wore a kilt for what might have been the shortest monologue in Saturday Night Live history. The Glasgow native had his Scottish accent (and his shredded calves) on full display and he made a Game of Thrones joke, explained that the telephone and television were invented by Scotts and threw it to commercial.

Maybe McAvoy was in a hurry to get to the first sketch. Or maybe he just wanted an opportunity to show off his real accent on American television without anyone from the cast trying to replicate it. Here’s McAvoy at the BAFTAs in 2016. Via The Scotsman:

“Every time we come to the BAFTAs in Scotland we talk about how amazing things are and that there is so much happening in Scotland. I think there needs to be more happening in Scotland.

“Proportionally, with the amount of people we have got compared to the rest of Britain, we need to have more stories told about Scottish people. “I don’t know why that’s not happening. I do know that our accent is foreign to many people and it puts many people off. “It’s not because it’s unpleasant to listen, it’s because they just go: ‘I cannot hear that, I cannot listen to it, I cannot understand it.’ “The only way to change that is by putting more accents like ours on telly and making people understanding it so that it doesn’t become some strange, foreign sound to them.”

It’s a beautiful accent. And a few minutes later McAvoy really leaned into his native tongue and Kate McKinnon was there to do a Scottish accent so maybe the monologue was shortened for time reasons.

Around The Web

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSJAMES MCAVOYSNL

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.25.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.23.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.22.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.21.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.18.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP