James Wolk, A.K.A., Bob Benson, Reveals His Favorite Bob Benson Theory

There’s only two more days until the next episode of Mad Men, at which point most of the fun we’ve been having with theories this season may end, as Matthew Weiner provides some clarity. Or he muddies the water some more, and we go into an even higher gear next week. The joys of Mad Men! Most of the major theories this season have revolved around two characters, Megan Draper and Bob Benson (oh, and Pete Campbell, of course). Most of the theories surrounding Bob Benson ask one question: Who the f**k is this guy? Is he a serial killer? Is he Tex Watson? Is he FBI? Is he gay? IS HE SAL ROMANO’S LOVER SEEKING REVENGE ON SAL’S BEHALF? I have no idea. Besides the lie about the death of his father, I haven’t seen anything in this season to suggest that Benson is anything other than a nice guy, a go-getter, a man that looks impeccable in short shorts. BUT, what we do know is that his time on Mad Men is probably finite, as he is set to be a series regular on CBS’s fall show, The Crazy Ones, although that doesn’t necessarily mean he can’t do double duty (see Alison Brie. Actually, where the hell is she of late?)
Anyway, the guy who plays Bob Benson, Lone Star’s James Wolk, sat down for an interview with the NYTimes to talk about his Mad Men character, and though the interview was incredibly unrevealing (the cast is really good at not giving anything away), he did reveal his favorite Bob Benson theory so far.
Q. The purposefulness with which Bob goes around the office, and the way he seems to turn up everywhere, has viewers suspicious of his true motivations, and has spawned a lot of theories about the character. What do you think of them?
A. They’re hilarious. I can tell you my favorite one. Someone said he was Peggy’s son, time-traveling back from the future. [starts laughing] I laughed for like 10 minutes. I thought that was hilarious.
Q. I notice you’re not denying this.
A. I am saying nothing.
That theory, it appears, originated on Grantland, and although it was in jest, since Grantland took Danger’s Pete Campbell theory seriously, I’m going to assume that Grantland was very serious about that theory, too. Now who is the crazy site, huh, Grantland?
Anyway, he’s clearly the bastard son of Anna Draper’s sister, Patty, and her lover, the real Don Draper. Obviously.
I got really excited for a second that he was talking about my Bob Benson theory. He’s actually a time-traveling Bobby Draper #1, who has infiltrated SCDPCGC in order to get close to Don. His ultimate goal: to murder Megan.
My new favorite theory is that he’s there to Talented Mr Ripley Don. Don’s going to quietly slink away in overalls and resume his southern drawl while Bob gets some new suits and just starts showing up to work as Don Draper. No one will say anything because they assume they’re just on drugs again.
So he’s the Dread Pirate Roberts?
Yeah, I think he’s Don’s illegitamate son, going to Ripley him.
D-O-N D-R-A-P-E-R
B-O-B B-E-N-S-O-N
All the little easter eggs. Like Joan’s wife saying “some people do things without having ulterior motives”
Ginsberg asking if he’s a homosexual because he knows just exactly what to say to Ginsberg, as if he’s been watching him keenly, as he has been.
Harry Hamlin’s character shouting why he’s always downstairs.
It goes on and on. Dude is killing Megan. I’m sure of it.
Then again, i devised this in my bed in a fever dream so its probably just the ramblings of a madman…
I didn’t even realize that awful pun I just laid in that last one until I read it.
You got my attention with “Joan’s wife.”
May I suggest Roger’s stewardess friend?
Bob Benson is the patron saint of kiss-asses. And short shorts.
Oh, those glorious shorts. I’d turn for Benson.
Not Bob, I mean the butler guy.
OK maybe Bob too. I’m less picky than I like to let on.
A saint, period. And transparent as any character on TV. He is hard working, try hard, we.
(Go on Weiner make a fool of me)
I was suspicious of him at first, but I think I’m with you now. I mean I don’t think he’s a saint, I think he’s kind of a self help addict/kiss ass trying to get ahead in the nicest way possible, but I don’t think there’s much more than meets the eye. I think the point of his character is to show how the bitter cast of Mad Men reacts to a total mensch like Bob. Most of them can’t stand him, even though he’s always kind.
He sounds like a fun guy in real life. You guys should arrange a Q & A with him when the season ends.
YES. Seconded. Then I can ask Bob Bunsen if he’ll watch TV with me.
110% on board with this.
He seems like a hard working sycophant with a boner for Joan( dont we all), but Im still waiting for the other shoe to drop. My theory if he doesnt return next season: Bob invests in some run down property and has to kick out all the squatters in the building, incurring the wrath of one hippie in particular who makes Bob “disappear”.
That hippie? Creed Bratton.
At the beginning of the season no one knew who Bob Benson was. Not even Kenny who also works in accounts. So who hired him? I bet he did the same as Don.You guys remember that Don was never actually hired to Sterling Cooper. Roger walked into the store he worked at and Don asked for a job. If I’m not wrong Roger refused to give him a job, but went out for drinks with him. Later Don showed up at SC telling Roger that he had offered him the job while they were hanging out.
I Like to think that Bob Benson exists to serve as a contrast to all the other characters in the show. I think it’s been pretty well established that everyone that works at the agency secretly hates their job. They look toward booze, drugs, and sex as a way to escape the reality of their situation. Benson on the other hands seems to love his job and generally wants to get into everyone’s good graces. I like to think that while he does want to work his way up the business, he wants to do it based on merit and he doesn’t want to step on any toes along the way.