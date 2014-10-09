Jan Hooks Has Passed Away At Age 57

#RIP #30 Rock #SNL
Senior Writer
10.09.14 49 Comments

Actress, comedienne and Saturday Night Live alum Jan Hooks reportedly passed away this morning in New York City. According to an initial report from TMZ, as well as NBC News and Gossip Cop, Hooks had been “battling a serious illness,” although the specific details are unknown at this time. A cast member on SNL from 1986-91, she shared the stage with some of the show’s greatest stars, including Phil Hartman and Dana Carvey, but she has always deserved to be mentioned in the same sentence as all of the greatest cast members from the show’s 40 seasons. From the Sweeney Sisters on SNL to Verna Maroney on 30 Rock, Hooks was a thief of almost every scene that she appeared in.

We will update with additional news as it becomes available.

Around The Web

TOPICS#RIP#30 Rock#SNL
TAGS30 ROCKjan hooksRIPsaturday night liveSNL

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 3 hours ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP