Jan Hooks Has Passed Away At Age 57

Actress, comedienne and Saturday Night Live alum Jan Hooks reportedly passed away this morning in New York City. According to an initial report from TMZ, as well as NBC News and Gossip Cop, Hooks had been “battling a serious illness,” although the specific details are unknown at this time. A cast member on SNL from 1986-91, she shared the stage with some of the show’s greatest stars, including Phil Hartman and Dana Carvey, but she has always deserved to be mentioned in the same sentence as all of the greatest cast members from the show’s 40 seasons. From the Sweeney Sisters on SNL to Verna Maroney on 30 Rock, Hooks was a thief of almost every scene that she appeared in.

We will update with additional news as it becomes available.