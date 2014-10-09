Jan Hooks Has Passed Away At Age 57

Actress, comedienne and Saturday Night Live alum Jan Hooks reportedly passed away this morning in New York City. According to an initial report from TMZ, as well as NBC News and Gossip Cop, Hooks had been “battling a serious illness,” although the specific details are unknown at this time. A cast member on SNL from 1986-91, she shared the stage with some of the show’s greatest stars, including Phil Hartman and Dana Carvey, but she has always deserved to be mentioned in the same sentence as all of the greatest cast members from the show’s 40 seasons. From the Sweeney Sisters on SNL to Verna Maroney on 30 Rock, Hooks was a thief of almost every scene that she appeared in.
We will update with additional news as it becomes available.
Her greatest character was in Coneheads. “You are wise, but there is a sadness to your wisdom…” I can’t tell you how many times I’ve told that to people, no one has gotten it yet.
That scene is pure brilliance. The way she played it was so perfect and hilarious.
nope
And the funniest scene in Pee Wee’s Big Adventure (which is no mean feat).
Very sad.
Can you say “A-do-be?”
Well bwaynos deeyas!
Fuck, I forgot about that one.
Now I’m even sadder.
One of cinema’s greatest small-part scene hijacks EVER. Having worked as a tour guide, trust me when I say she was our patron saint.
I live in San Antonio. “There’s no basement in the Alamo” is used often around here.
It’s a sad day that we lost such a funny woman. RIP.
“There are thousands of uses for corn, all of which I will tell you about right now.”
No more Rimshot Theatre. You make me sad.
Is the other Phil Hartman or Chris Farley?
Seriously bummed out. RIP
Never got the respect deserved. True talent.
No. Both Victoria Jackson and Victoria Jackson.
Brenda The Waitress
[screen.yahoo.com]
That’s what I’m talking about. RIP.
One of the best skits ever.
Dang, she was one of my favorites growing up.
She was so great (and attractive) in the Compulsion commercial:
[screen.yahoo.com]
Liar!
God dammit.
God and the Devil decided that to send her to Heaven or Hell is not fair to the blessed or damned so they decided to keep her on Earth until they figure out what to do.
No.
She was the reason I watched SNL reruns as a kid. When SNL was being shown in syndication, I would check and she is she was in the show and if she was, I would put the remote down and watch. She was always funny and talented.
Such a shame.
Bummer, I loved her on SNL and had totally forgotten about her until she was on 30 Rock (where she was also hilarious) Someone call Ana Gasteyer and make sure she’s still alive.
I’ve posted this elsewhere, but I’m going to repeat it here: I think she was the best actress SNL ever had, and I will miss her.
Manjula Nahasapeemapetilon, RIP.
How will the octuplets get along without her? Poor Apu.
You were the perfect foil to Phil Hartman in so many excellent SNL sketches; RIP funny woman.
RIP Jan Hook. You made me laugh on SNL and loved you on the Golden Girls. Your smile was infectious.
She was on Designing Women not Golden Girls
and she was pretty good on that too, which shows you how old I am.
Man. She was a great one. A true master of over-the-top-ness.
I was waiting for the inevitable “should have been Victoria Jackson.”
Not that it’s undeserved, it was just my first thought too.
Well shit. I could only watch the “Love is a Dream” skit with a sad one before, now I don’t think I could make it through without bawling.
the Donahue sketch has always been my favourite Hooks moment. The part where she goes from sobbing over to smiling and defending her terrible boyfriend. An extraordinarily underrated sketch with one of Phil’s (secretly) best impressions to boot:
[screen.yahoo.com]
This sucks. She was a dynamo. Her Tammy Faye Baker was fantastic and she always brought so much energy to everything she did on SNL.
Her TFB was a beautiful mountain of fucked-up…
so good
Her Tammy is legend.
R.I.P. :'(
@esopillar34 It was the first thought for all of us.
Literally all of us.
mrs dubcek!
Nancy Reagan (Hooks) being carried out of the White House by Secret Service with Barbara Bush (Hartman) slapping her hands as she’s grabbing at things to take was one of the greatest skits.
[screen.yahoo.com]
So 2014 can suck a dick right?
My favorite Jan Hooks SNL skit: [screen.yahoo.com]
“I am a barfly.”
Came here to post this.