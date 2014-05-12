Jane Krakowski Has Just Been Added To Tina Fey’s Ellie Kemper-Starring Comedy

2014 amfAR New York Gala

Jane Krakowski has just been tapped to star in Tina Fey’s Ellie Kemper vehicle, which we now know is called Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. As we’ve mentioned before, Kemper will play a woman who “escapes from a doomsday cult and starts life over in New York City” on the comedy series which NBC has already flat out ordered a whopping 13 episodes of.

According to Deadline, Krakowski will play a “rich Upper West Side mom who hires Kimmy as a nanny,” which only sounds like absolutely the most perfect part Jane Krakowski could play after Jenna Maroney. NBC reportedly was quick to snag Krakowski after Fox neglected to pick up her series Dead Boss.

So while it may no longer be a starring role for Krakowski, it still sounds like a pretty fair trade. What do you think, Jenna Maroney?

