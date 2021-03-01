January Jones was not up for any Golden Globes on Sunday, but she still dressed up for the occasion. The two-time nominee put on the same red dress that she wore to the 2011 award show while watching the 2021 ceremony at home. “10yrs later and it still, (sorta), fits,” Jones wrote on Instagram, adding in an Instagram Story, “Squeezed into this beauty today. 10 years ago Versace made my dream dress.” She also posted another photo where she’s holding a pink-frosted donut. “Part of the problem,” Jones quipped. “Also I had a child.” Meanwhile, I can barely fit into my pre-pandemic clothes:

Just like tonight, January made a major splash at the 2011 Golden Globes when she first donned the crimson-colored gown. The design’s plunging neckline and extreme cut-outs were considered deliciously risqué for the red carpet at the time.

Jones wasn’t the only Mad Men star to break out an old dress. In response to her post, Kiernan Shipka, who played Jones’ on-screen daughter on the AMC series, wore her same dress from the 2011 ceremony. “hey [January Jones] I heard we’re putting on our Golden Globes looks from 10 years ago,” the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress wrote, along with a photo of her in the same outfit she wore as an 11-year-old (!), posing “in the velvet babydoll dress with white lace collar while sitting in her backyard.”

I wonder what Jason Sudeikis’ hoodie will look in 10 years. Check out the looks below.

