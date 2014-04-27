January Jones Is The Anti-Betty On Her Charming Instagram

It’s fair to say Betty Draper/Francis is no one’s favorite Mad Men character (though that’s true of everyone on Mad Men except Stan, because Stan is the best). Over the years, she’s been described as “chilly,” “a bitch,” “insipid,” and “the worst person ever,” words that also have been thrown at the actress who plays her, January Jones. But there’s a big difference between the two, despite what X-Men: First Class might otherwise suggest: January Jones seems…delightful, at least based on her Instagram.
Also, #SheReallyLikesHashtagsMoreThanAnyHumanShould. Have a look.
And don’t forget about The. Mullet.
Where are the pictures of placenta recipes?!
Anyway, she seems a lot better than the rumors of her bitchy attitude seem to indicate.
At least she ain’t a racist piece of shit, knowwhatimean.
8 out of 10.
Would do sexual stuff to her.
I’ll never understand the negative perception of her.
Oh you dont like her character? But you tolerate don being a piece of shit sometimes?
You dont like that she slept with the xmen director? Like we’re supposed to give a shit about celebrity marriages?
You don’t like that’s she’s supposedly a stuck up bitch? Maybe if she fell down at an awards show or two, you’ll feel more emphatic towards her?
Not sure where this rant came from just I’m kinda tired of the vendetta some have against betty
She’s tops on my “would hate f_ck” list
I reckon these days you probably can’t keep a TV job as long as she’s done if you’re really an asshole. I mean, not if you’re playing a character who’d be as easily written-out as Betty.
Anyway, I like her. That lion one is awesome, and that’s a pretty damn cool hat as well. Yes, I also like steampunk.
She’s my favorite ice queen.
Betty and January fan checking in. Can you seriously imagine Mad Men without Betty? Her character may be awful in some ways, but that’s intentional and serves a purpose within the show’s universe.
And if you hate January because Betty is icy, you’re probably the same type of idiot who got pissed that McConaughey thanked God during his Oscar speech. These actors are playing characters.
“I think it’s time for you to leave now.”
@Aunt Jemima the air conditioner salesman scene? totally forgot she even humped a washing machine for our enjoyment!
I really need to start watching Mad Men
I can’t explain it but after reading her posts and photos, I sorta don’t dislike her as much. It sounds stupid I know but don’t we all believe in shit that is pretty stupid ? Amirite Matthew M. ??
Seriously everytime she posts one of her bad haircuts for a TBT, it makes me like her. /palm. Only two times did I like her in Mad Men, Shotgun Betty and of course Fat Betty for all the glory that was.
Italy Betty
The worst SNL host of the last 20 years.
Any chick that willingly fucks Bobby Flay is beyond redemption.