January Jones Is The Anti-Betty On Her Charming Instagram

It’s fair to say Betty Draper/Francis is no one’s favorite Mad Men character (though that’s true of everyone on Mad Men except Stan, because Stan is the best). Over the years, she’s been described as “chilly,” “a bitch,” “insipid,” and “the worst person ever,” words that also have been thrown at the actress who plays her, January Jones. But there’s a big difference between the two, despite what X-Men: First Class might otherwise suggest: January Jones seems…delightful, at least based on her Instagram.

Also, #SheReallyLikesHashtagsMoreThanAnyHumanShould. Have a look.

And don’t forget about The. Mullet.

Via Instagram