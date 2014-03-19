This Japanese Gum Commercial Features A Giant Godzilla-Sized Cat Because, Japan!

This Japanese gum commercial makes me wish I had a super fluffy gigantic cat to help navigate the horrors of public transportation and carry me around, avoiding traffic and other pedestrian suckers who don’t have adorable cat chauffeurs. Then I remember that if a cat that big existed, it would probably just maul me to death, eating everything except for my entrails before vomiting me up on the living room carpet.

Uhhhh yeah. So does the wintergreen flavor make a gigantic fluffy dog appear that essentially does the same thing without the eating to death part? Cause that would be great.

